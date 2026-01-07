End of the Red Sea crisis?

It is completely safe to sail in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and maritime traffic in the region is expected to resume normal operations very soon, although the exact timing is not yet clear. This is according to several shipping companies and carriers attending the Food Africa trade show in Egypt last week.

© bgshipping.com

Islam Moussa from B&G Shipping Agencies says, "It is now confirmed that shipping companies will be restoring their Red Sea routes one after another starting in December. It remains to be seen how quickly they will return to full operational capacity, at the same level as before the crisis. In the meantime, the strait is completely safe, and no accidents have been reported there for a very long time."

The logistics expert believes that maritime traffic in the strait is already recovering. He adds: "Egyptian ports are already active and busy. Several shipping companies are already present; we are just waiting for the major ones. Based on the most frequently shared information, we believe that a return to normal will take place gradually between the end of December and the first quarter of 2026, just in time for the Valencia orange season in Egypt."

"Egyptian imports will also benefit from improved conditions for shipping in the region. Procedures are underway to restore import-dedicated routes as of December 25," Moussa adds.

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

According to representatives of several shipping companies present at Food Africa, a return to full capacity operations in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal is expected to result in brief congestion in European ports and the port of Alexandria. Moussa says, "It will naturally take some time to acclimatise, but I think the congestion will be brief and will affect certain ports, such as London or Antwerp, more than others."

For more information:

Islam Mousa

B&G Shipping Agencies

Tel: +201286548695

Email: [email protected]