Diced ginger recalled in Canada due to metal pieces

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall notification for the Gelsius Frozen Fruits & Vegetables brand Diced Ginger due to the presence of pieces of metal.

The recall applies to the frozen fruit and vegetable category and affects a product distributed in Ontario and Quebec. The recalled item is Gelsius Frozen Fruits & Vegetables Diced Ginger in a 5 x 1 kg pack size, with UPC F12345677424 and lot code GE250630-6.

According to the CFIA, the recall is classified as Class 3 and is directed at hotels, restaurants, and institutions. The agency advises that the affected product should not be used, sold, served, or distributed.

The recalling firm is Distribution Farinex. The recall date is listed as 2025-12-04, with the notification published on 2025-12-16. The identification number for the recall is RA-81363, and the CFIA reference ID is 17022.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall at the time of publication. Food service operators and institutional buyers in the affected regions are advised to check their inventories and follow CFIA guidance regarding disposal or return of the product.

For more information:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Tel: +1 613 773 2342

Email: [email protected]

www.recalls-rappels.canada.ca