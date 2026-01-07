Canadian potato production falls 0.9% in 2025

Canadian potato production declined in 2025 following four consecutive years of record harvests. Total output fell by 0.9 per cent compared with 2024, reaching 125.8 million hundredweight. The largest production decreases were reported in Prince Edward Island, where output fell 15.9 per cent to 21.8 million hundredweight, and New Brunswick, down 4.7 per cent to 16.2 million hundredweight. These declines were linked to drought conditions during the growing season in Eastern Canada, which reduced average yields.

Alberta remained the largest potato-producing province in 2025, accounting for 27.1 per cent of national production. Manitoba followed with 21.4 per cent, while Prince Edward Island represented 17.3 per cent of total output.

Nationally, the seeded potato area increased by 1.1 per cent from 2024 to 395,857 acres, the highest level recorded since 2007. Alberta reported the largest increase in seeded area, rising 6.9 per cent to 81,760 acres, reflecting expanded processing capacity in the province. Quebec recorded a 7.7 per cent increase, while Prince Edward Island's seeded area rose by 2.3 per cent.

Harvested area also increased in 2025, up 2.1 per cent to 391,718 acres nationwide. Dry but generally favourable conditions during the harvest period allowed producers to harvest 99.0 per cent of the total seeded area.

Average yields across Canada declined to 321.2 hundredweight per acre, a decrease of 3.0 per cent compared with the previous year. The reduction was mainly attributed to persistent drought conditions in Eastern Canada. Prince Edward Island recorded the largest drop in average yield, down 17.8 per cent, followed by Nova Scotia at 10.7 per cent and Quebec at 7.7 per cent.

In contrast, growing conditions in Western Canada supported higher yields. Alberta continued to report the highest average yield at 423.5 hundredweight per acre, an increase of 2.8 per cent from 2024. Manitoba's average yield rose 5.4 per cent to 381.8 hundredweight per acre, while British Columbia recorded a 10.8 per cent increase to 365.2 hundredweight per acre.

Overall, the 2025 season reflected a combination of expanded planting and regional weather variability, resulting in higher harvested area but lower national yields and production.

