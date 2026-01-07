India and Asia gain importance in global berry markets

The latest report from the International Blueberry Industry Association highlights Southeast Asia and the Middle East as regions with short-term growth potential for blueberries and other berries. India is identified as a market that "cannot be ignored" and has become a focus for several companies active in the sector.

"We entered India in 2019 with a great partner, and it has been very interesting to grow there and see the reception the fruit has had in the country," said Héctor Luján, general manager of Hortifrut.

Hortifrut supplies raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries to a wide range of destinations. In the last year, 59 per cent of sales went to North America, 20 per cent to Europe, 15 per cent to Asia and other markets, and 7 per cent to South America. According to the company, market development is linked to repeat purchasing rather than initial sales. "We don't aim for the first purchase from customers, but rather the second, which is achieved through a very positive experience, especially in terms of flavor," Luján said. He added that this approach is supported by genetic improvement and collaboration with growers.

The company is renewing varieties in both Chile and Peru. In Chile, it has introduced two new strawberry varieties and blueberry varieties, Keepsake and Apolo. In Peru, the focus is on extending production windows to avoid sharp supply peaks. This is taking place in a context where berry production is expanding in countries such as China. "The Asian country has grown in production and has begun producing in different windows for almost 52 weeks a year. We have to see how we position ourselves to complement and strengthen the supply," Luján said.

According to the IBO, the Asia Pacific is the second-largest region globally in blueberry plantings. China is also identified as the leading strawberry producer worldwide and is a main driver of growth in the region.

Genetic improvement is also being used to adapt production to changing climate conditions. Luján said this allows production in more tropical and Mediterranean climates with reduced refrigeration needs. "We are trying to innovate and see which regions are adapting and changing and could become berry producers," he said.

Hortifrut's 2024 annual report lists its main competitors as Driscoll's, Sun Belle Inc., North Bay Produce Inc., Alpine Fresh Inc., Camposol Fresh, Berry Fresh LLC., Family Tree Farms Marketing LLC., Giumarra International Marketing, California Giant Inc., and Gourmet Trading Company. PSP Investments holds a 62.04 per cent stake and is the largest shareholder.

In 2024, Hortifrut reported EBITDA of US$184.90 million in the second quarter, down 3.97 per cent year on year. In 2025, the company recorded losses of US$132.96 million, linked to higher costs from closures in Mexico and variety rotation in Peru and China. Luján stated that cash flow is improving.

Peru remained the world's largest blueberry exporter in 2024, with shipments valued at US$2.27 billion, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

