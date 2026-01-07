DCSA pilot advances digital standards in container shipping

The container shipping sector is facing increasing pressure to improve efficiency, data security, and transparency as global trade volumes grow and supply chains become more complex. Despite widespread use of digital tools, the industry continues to rely on fragmented systems, inconsistent data formats, and manual processes that can lead to delays and errors.

To address these issues, the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) has developed global standards for data exchange across container logistics. These standards are intended to enable more consistent and secure information sharing between carriers, terminals, and service providers. Turning these standards into operational practice, however, requires testing in real commercial environments.

© HelloContainer

One such test was a pilot led by HMM and supported by DCSA, which focused on the implementation of Booking and Bill of Lading standards. The pilot, reported by maritime media in early November 2025, involved multiple industry participants, including HelloContainer, which took part in testing the standards under live conditions.

The pilot aimed to demonstrate how standardized application programming interfaces (APIs) can improve the speed, accuracy, and reliability of data exchange. Using common data structures allows different systems to communicate more effectively, reducing the need for manual intervention and lowering the risk of errors across the supply chain.

Container shipping has traditionally been characterised by a high degree of operational fragmentation, with each organisation using its own processes and platforms. The adoption of DCSA standards is intended to create a shared digital framework. This supports smoother cross-border collaboration, reduces paper-based workflows, and contributes to lower environmental impact. Standardised data exchange also improves security and consistency, while creating a foundation for further digital developments such as automation, artificial intelligence applications, and real-time shipment visibility.

HelloContainer's involvement in the pilot included testing the Booking and Bill of Lading standards alongside earlier implementation of the DCSA Track and Trace standard. According to the company, preparations are underway to deploy the Booking and Bill of Lading standards with HMM by the end of 2025.

The pilot has drawn attention within the maritime sector, with several industry publications reporting on its outcomes. These reports highlighted the growing importance of digital standards as shipping companies and logistics providers seek more interoperable and resilient supply chains.

The broader rollout of DCSA standards will depend on continued cooperation across the industry. Stakeholders generally agree that no single organisation can drive digital transformation alone, and that widespread adoption is needed to achieve meaningful change.

Pilots such as the HMM-led initiative are seen as practical steps toward a more standardised and digitally integrated container shipping sector, supporting long-term efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

© HelloContainerFor more information:

Michiel Brokke

HelloContainer

Tel: +31 (0) 85 1309633

[email protected]

www.hellocontainer.com