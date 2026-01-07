"The 2025 season confirms the strength of the Metis plum brand model"

The Metis plum brand is delivering solid results for 2025, driven by strong sales, successful shop activations, and notable growth in its digital presence. "This year again confirms the effectiveness of a balanced marketing approach that combines product innovation, engaging communication, and careful international development," the brand's representatives stated.

At the retail level, the brand's success has been consistently reinforced with each activation. Trade marketing efforts across multiple European markets increased awareness of the Metis® brand and drove and supported sales growth.

© Metis

In France, in-store tastings at Leclerc and Super U stores enabled a broad audience to rediscover a range of Métis varieties.

"Consumer feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with an 88% purchase rate after tasting, demonstrating the product's strong sensory appeal and immediate consumer interest. These tastings confirmed the importance of a field strategy that highlights consumer experience and taste enhancement," they stated.

In Italy, activities at Deco and Italmark stores resulted in over 1,200 consumer interactions, indicating strong engagement. Additionally, point-of-sale materials used across various European retail partners improved shelf visibility and reinforced the brand's premium image.

"In Italy, Instagram campaigns experienced significant growth in reach and engagement compared to 2024. Meanwhile, in Spain, influencer collaborations and summer contests attracted over 2 million views, showcasing a vibrant, curious, and active community with high interaction on posts," Metis stated.

"In France, communication focused on seasonality, sustainability, and product value, increasing social media interactions," they added.

French consumer testing shows that Métis has a 78% purchase intention rate. "This indicates strong enthusiasm and the brand's success in attracting and retaining customers," the brand representatives stated.

The range continues to expand with high-potential varieties such as Sunset Sky, which has become a popular choice in the late season.

Metis is planning a complete brand platform redesign for 2026 to increase visibility and highlight its core pillars. "This update seeks to strengthen the connection with consumers and establish the brand as a category leader," they explain. "Created for all European markets, this initiative supports the brand's ongoing international growth and solidifies its presence among professionals and consumers alike."

"The 2025 season reaffirms the strength of the Metis® brand, a premium and ambitious name that aligns well with European consumer expectations. Through the combined efforts of our field, digital, and commercial initiatives, Metis® is strengthening its position as a top leader in the stone fruit market. Looking ahead, 2026 is expected to be another active year, marked by ongoing growth and innovation," they said.

We sincerely thank all partners and collaborators who contribute to this brand's success. Their trust, dedication, and involvement throughout the season enable the brand to keep growing," the brand representatives stated.

For more information: www.metis-fruits.com