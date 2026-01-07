Fresh sweet potato consumption in Spain has increased from 4 to 6 kg per person annually

The sweet potato, originating from the sandy soils of Sanlúcar de Barrameda, has expanded its reach across Spain as demand rises. Fresh consumption has increased from just over 4 kilograms per person per year to about 6 kilograms. This shift is partly due to the fact that many consumers now view it as an alternative to potatoes.

This market growth prompted the Frusana cooperative to take a decisive step forward in its production setup. To meet distribution needs and accommodate increased demand, the cooperative invested about 2 million euros in building a new warehouse and buying specialized machinery for handling and, in particular, curing sweet potatoes.

The curing process has played a crucial role in this development. It involves storing the sweet potato at a controlled temperature for about a week to strengthen its skin and improve shelf life. As a result, the season for Sanlúcar sweet potatoes is no longer limited to the first few months after harvest; it now lasts until March. This extension has allowed the product to remain on shelves longer and has contributed to approximately 35% growth in sales at Mercadona, its main client, in recent years. The cooperative emphasizes that it is no longer just about harvesting and selling the product immediately, but about managing it to ensure continuity and stability throughout the season.

The crop's development has also been affected by water availability. Rainfall over the past year has provided relief to farmers, after last season's drought and water-use restrictions forced them to reduce the planted area of water-intensive crops. With improved water resources, this season's production is forecast at around 15,000 tons, a 30% increase from last year. The cooperative acknowledges that output in recent years has been limited primarily by water supply constraints.

Frusana currently manages approximately 300 hectares dedicated to sweet potato cultivation, with an average yield of about 50,000 kilos per hectare. Approximately 110 of the 300 cooperative growers focus specifically on this crop. Their common goal is to increase production as market opportunities arise. Management emphasizes that the goal is to establish sweet potato farming as a stable, long-term business line.

Source: lavozdigital.es