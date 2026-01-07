Freshuelva employs 76 Guatemalan workers for next season

Freshuelva, Huelva's Strawberry Producers and Exporters Association, participated in a new recruitment process in Guatemala aimed at the 2026 berry season in Huelva. In collaboration with other agricultural groups within the GECCO system, 600 candidates were interviewed, and all participating organizations ultimately selected 200. Freshuelva will employ 76 of them. This new group will join the Guatemalan team that worked in the previous season, forming a stable, trained, and experienced team with a proven track record in agricultural work.

The selection process spanned several workdays and focused on assessing profiles from rural areas with prior agricultural experience, which is especially valued by berry-producing companies in Huelva. Freshuelva highlighted the firm profiles of the selected individuals, along with their motivation and knowledge of agricultural campaign development in the province.

During their stay in Guatemala, the Freshuelva delegation visited the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MINTRAB) facilities and held technical meetings to review the follow-up report on workers from the 2024-2025 season. The goal was to improve procedures and strengthen guarantees of the circular migration program. An institutional meeting was held with the Guatemalan Minister of Labour, Miriam Roquel Chávez; Deputy Minister Claudia Peneleu; and IDB representative María José Jarquín Ramos.

The institutional agenda also included a meeting with María Clara Girbau Ronda, the Spanish ambassador to Guatemala. In this meeting, they discussed progress on the contracting-at-source program and emphasized the importance of collaboration between government agencies and the private sector for successful agricultural development.

The source-based hiring model allows for secure campaign planning, protects workers' labor rights, and promotes circular, organized, and responsible migration. It also supports a regulated return of workers to their home countries upon completion of their work. It helps maintain stability in the soft fruit sector and the normal progression of agricultural activities in Huelva Province.

Guatemala is among the Latin American countries participating in Freshuelva's origin diversification strategy, aimed at meeting the sector's growing labor needs. This choice for Guatemala builds on previous selections and upcoming selections in countries such as Colombia and Morocco, all listed in the GECCO order.

