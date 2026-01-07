US: New Swiftly consumer survey reveals nearly 8 in 10 shoppers trust their local grocer over national giants

Swiftly released its fourth annual True Cost of a Grocery Shop survey, revealing a powerful and timely advantage for independent and regional grocers: nearly 80% of shoppers say they trust their neighborhood brick-and-mortar grocery store more than national giants like Amazon or Walmart to offer fair, personalized deals.

Source: businesswire.com

US: Walmart, other retailers object to Visa and Mastercard settlement

Major retailers and trade groups are urging a federal judge in Brooklyn to reject a proposed antitrust settlement with Visa and Mastercard, saying the deal lets the card giants keep charging merchants excessive fees for credit card transactions and offers them few benefits. Walmart said in an objection that the deal, hatched by a group of small local merchants, "offers no meaningful relief" for large national merchants and forces them to release antitrust claims for eight years.

Source: reuters.com

UK: Ocado reveals its top food & drink trends of 2025 - and ones to watch in 2026

Ocado reported: "2025 Top Trends, Cherry on Top: Cherry has been one of the year's big trending flavours. Searches for 'cherry' on Ocado.com are up 20% year-on-year (Ocado.com search data: 06/11/2023-06/11/2024 vs 06/11/2024-06/11/2025), and July brought on a full-on cherry frenzy. For two weeks cherries became the number one bestselling product on Ocado.com as customers snapped up 68,500 punnets in just seven days to make the most of this year's bumper season".

Source: ocadoretail.com

Inside New Zealand's busiest supermarket this Christmas

Foodstuffs North Island reported: "Several months ago, in the middle of winter, the team at PAK'nSAVE Wairau were already talking about Christmas. Not the presents or the pavlova, but the extraordinary task of keeping New Zealand's busiest supermarket stocked and running smoothly during the busiest time of the year. Last Christmas, top sellers in the week leading up to Christmas included: 49,283 cobs of sweetcorn, 31,000 avocados, 18,000 punnets of blueberries, 17,911 punnets of strawberries".

Source: foodstuffs.co.nz

Carrefour now also launching in Ghana

Carrefour continues its expansion in Africa: shortly after launching in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the retailer has now also found a franchise partner in Ghana. The first seven hypermarkets will be branded under the French chain's name next year.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Spain: DIA earmarks €70mln for expansion of logistics network

Spanish convenience supermarket chain DIA has announced plans to invest over €70mln in the expansion and modernisation of its logistics network. This ambition, part of the company's 2025-29 strategic plan, Growing every day, will see DIA add over 145,000 square metres of logistics space across Spain by 2029, a 40% increase over its current footprint.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Malta: Greens Supermarket launches its largest and most innovative store yet - in Qormi

Greens Supermarket reported: "We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of the largest Greens Supermarket to date, located in the bustling Centerparc complex in Qormi. This new flagship store isn't just bigger - it's smarter, fresher, and designed to give you a whole new way to shop. We're proud to introduce a range of specialised fresh counters including: Fruit & Veg ...and a first-of-its-kind in Malta: The "Medjool" Dates Counter".

Source: timesofmalta.com

Nabt raises US$ 3.4mln Seed extension to build Saudi Arabia's fresh-produce infrastructure

Saudi agritech startup Nabt secures fresh funding to fix fresh-produce supply chains. Nabt has raised US$ 3.4mln in a Seed extension round, strengthening its mission to build a more transparent, efficient, and technology-enabled fresh-produce ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Source: startupsmena.com

Shoppers push Irish grocery sales higher as Christmas demand ramps up

Emer Healy, Business Development Director, Worldpanel Division reported: "What we're seeing is essentials like vegetables going down in price, but an increase in turkey and seasonal sweet biscuits, which is nudging up the overall price of the Christmas dinner".

Source: kantar.com

Italy: Everli Global Inc. secures $10mln financing, reinforcing momentum in the online grocery delivery space

Everli S.p.A., Italy's leading marketplace for online grocery shopping, announced that it has secured a $10mln loan facility as per the Business Combination Agreement with Melar Acquisition Corp I, marking a significant milestone as the company accelerates toward its expected public debut in the first quarter of 2026.

Source: businesswire.com

Kids Eat Free all day every day this Christmas at Morrisons Cafés

Morrisons reported: "Families can tuck into festive savings at all Morrisons Cafés this Christmas, as the popular Kids Eat Free offer continues all day, every day throughout the school holidays and there's not a Brussels sprout in sight!"

Source: morrisons-corporate.com

Turkish Sabancı Holding denies sale, division of its food retailer

One of Türkiye's major conglomerates, Sabancı Holding, said that claims circulating in certain news outlets regarding the division of its Carrefour SA operations or the sale of store groups "do not reflect the truth", sending its shares down. The holding has not made any concrete, binding, or finalized decision regarding the divestment of its Carrefour SA shares, the company said in a statement at the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

Source: dailysabah.com