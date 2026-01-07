Preparing for the 2026 European shallot season

After introducing a select range of shallot varieties to the European market some 12 years ago, Magnus Kahl Seeds (MKS) varieties have now become an integral part of the production program for many large European shallot producers.

© Magnus Kahl Seeds

"The 2025 European shallot season was exceptionally busy for Magnus Kahl Seeds. Driven by the continued improvement in the quality of the MKS shallot lines, the production area dedicated to our varieties reached an all-time high across Europe. Both current and new customers were pleased with the varieties' performance this past season, even when facing challenging growing conditions. Also, with Fusarium becoming an ever-increasing issue, many European growers are recognizing the significant benefits of growing the iur lines. This root system also contributes to the high yields achieved by those cultivating the MKS shallot varieties."

© Magnus Kahl Seeds

"We are pleased to inform all European shallot growers that, as we enter the 2026 season, we have good availability across our entire shallot range. Our European warehouse in the Netherlands is stocked, with our European team ready to send the orders out in a quick and timely manner."

The shallot range includes popular demi-long types, which are favored by large commercial producers for the retail and processing markets. Also available are round, versatile varieties suitable for multiple uses, including organic production, the home gardening sector, and dehydration.

For more information:

Magnus Kahl Seeds

[email protected]

www.magnuskahl.com