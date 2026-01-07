Combined grape arrivals not likely to overwhelm the market

"The 2025 table grape season for Groblersdal and Marble Hall is shaping up to be one of contrasts, marked by strong production indicators on the one hand and logistical constraints on the other," says Christine Gosling of the Northern Transvaal Table Grape Association. She posits that the unusual convergence of vessels scheduled to reach Rotterdam this week presents South African table grapes with a marketing opportunity.

"The One Resilience, Hyundai Singapore, Atlantic Acanthus, and the Maersk Pangani are all due to arrive within a short window. According to the Fresh Producers' Export Forum's report for week 49, these four vessels are carrying a combined total of 167 708 cartons of red table grapes and 928 853 cartons of white table grapes for the port of Rotterdam."

The four vessels are carrying meaningful volumes, but in the context of a typical season, it is modest. Global markets are yet to see the full impact of South Africa's increased production, she says.

"Under normal circumstances, such a clustering of arrivals could place pressure on the market, potentially leading to oversupply and price softening, but it might play out differently under current conditions. Given the substantially lower overall exported volumes," she remarks, "the situation may actually play in South Africa's favour. With fewer grapes shipped this season, the combined arrivals are less likely to overwhelm the market, and it will allow South African grapes to enter a market that already has active demand, positioning them competitively alongside Peruvian fruit, rather than adding excessive pressure to overall supply."

Exported grape volumes 39% down YoY

While vineyards in these key northern production regions have delivered encouraging volumes, she says, challenges further down the supply chain are influencing what ultimately reaches international markets.

According to the South African Table Grape Industry (SATI), inspection volumes for the season to date are 22% up on last year, reflecting healthy crops and good pack-out conditions in Groblersdal and Marble Hall. However, despite this increase at the inspection level, exported volumes are down by a significant 39% year-on-year, Gosling points out.

"This discrepancy highlights an important reality: While more fruit is being prepared for export, there is, in fact, very little fruit currently on the water. The primary reason for this bottleneck lies at the Port of Cape Town, where persistent strong winds have disrupted operations. These weather-related delays have resulted in vessels being forced to short ship, leaving export-ready fruit behind and slowing the overall flow of grapes to key markets."

For northern regions like Groblersdal and Marble Hall, which rely heavily on efficient port operations to maintain fruit quality and market timing, these disruptions have had a notable impact, she says.

"The Groblersdal and Marble Hall regions are demonstrating strong production potential this season, but logistical challenges - particularly at Cape Town port - are reshaping the export landscape. As vessels finally reach European markets, the reduced overall supply could help support demand and pricing, turning a challenging shipping period into a potential market opportunity for South African table grapes."

