Autumncrisp grapes break records in Denmark

Sun World International's partnership with Salling Group has sparked a grape craze in Denmark this fall. The comes with the introduction of Autumncrisp® green seedless grapes to Danish shoppers for the first time and marking a major milestone for branded produce in Europe.

Since hitting shelves across føtex, Bilka, and Netto, the grapes have driven momentum with a 90 percent sales increase, contributing to an overall 25 percent annual growth in the grape category. This growth is a direct result of the robust campaign which not only introduced shoppers to Autumncrisp's crisp bite and balanced sweetness but also positioned Salling Group as the first retailer in the EU to feature branded grape packaging.

"This partnership brought together two ends of the innovation spectrum," said Elena Hernandez, director of global marketing at Sun World International. "Here, everything begins with science: pioneering breeding technologies that deliver the taste, texture, and eating experience consumers crave. Our licensees bring that promise to life in the vineyard, but it's our retail partners who complete the story. Retailers like Salling Group translate great fruit into a great experience, creating the connection point where shoppers discover, choose, and fall in love with our brands."

© Sun World LLC

The campaign's digital footprint matched its in-store success. An influencer activation generated more than 1.5 million impressions across Instagram and TikTok. Danish food and lifestyle creators showcased the grape's giant size, luminous color, and refreshing flavor through recipes and shareable moments, inspiring trial and driving buzz among new audiences. In stores, bright displays featuring branded packaging and targeted digital promotions helped turn Autumncrisp into a must-try item throughout Salling Group's banner stores such as føtex, Bilka, and Netto.

"We're always looking for ways to delight our customers," said Anders Juul, category manager, fruit and vegetables at Salling Group. "This launch underscores our commitment to bringing the best in fresh produce to Danish households and reflects the connection between the shopping and eating experience."

The launch marked just the beginning of the partnership and the companies are already exploring new ways to bring more flavor, freshness, and innovation to produce aisles across Europe.

For more information:

Sun World

[email protected]

www.sun-world.com