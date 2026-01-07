South African organic grape season starts with new varieties

Eosta has received the first shipments of new-season organic table grapes from South Africa, marking the start of the 2025-26 season. According to the company, substantial volumes are expected to remain available until mid-April 2026. The season includes several newer grape varieties aimed at improving sizing, shelf life, and overall quality within the South African organic grape category.

© eosta

The first shipment is due to arrive at the Port of Rotterdam this week. The early part of the season will include organic white grapes such as Sweet Prime, Sweet Globe, and Sugar Crisp, alongside organic red grapes including Sweet Celebration, Autumn Royal, Evan's Delight, and Allison, as well as organic black grapes.

Later in the season, additional organic varieties are expected to enter the programme. Among these is Autumn Crisp, scheduled to arrive in spring 2026, which will be added to a mix of newer and more established varieties available during the season.

Eosta product manager Koen van Velthoven said the introduction of newer varieties reflects ongoing developments in grape breeding. He noted that Autumn Crisp is part of a newer generation of varieties developed with improved berry size, texture, and consistency in mind.

© eosta

Van Velthoven also pointed to increasing demand for organic grapes, particularly from retailers. He attributed this to a combination of market positioning and growing consumer attention to pesticide use in conventional grape production. According to him, retailers are increasingly seeking to include organic grapes in their assortments as part of broader sustainability and health considerations.

Compared with a decade ago, van Velthoven said supply continuity has improved, with fewer gaps during the season. He explained that newer varieties have helped extend availability and improve reliability. These varieties are reported to perform better during transport and storage, maintaining quality after extended shipping times and offering longer shelf life at the retail level.

© eosta

South African organic grape growers are continuing efforts to further extend the season by introducing additional varieties. One example mentioned is Ruby Rush, a red grape variety that colours earlier than many other red grapes and can be harvested sooner, allowing growers to start the season earlier.

Work on varietal development and season extension remains ongoing to improve the consistency and performance of organic grapes throughout the South African export season.

