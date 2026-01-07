T&G Global apple grower returns rise 25%

T&G Global has reported higher grower returns from its 2025 Aotearoa New Zealand apple season, linked to pricing outcomes and demand for its premium and commercial apple programs.

In 2025, T&G expects to pay a total of NZ$172 million (US$104 million) to its New Zealand grower base for Envy™, Jazz™, and commercial apple varieties. This represents an increase of NZ$34 million (US$20 million), or 25 per cent, compared with the previous season.

According to the company, the returns reflect sales performance across international markets during the 2025 season. T&G chief operating officer for apples, Shane Kingston, said the results follow several years of investment in varieties, orchard systems, and market development. He noted that the season took place against a backdrop of U.S. import tariffs and softer consumer conditions in some Asian markets.

© T&G Global

Returns for the two main premium brands increased year on year. Envy returns rose by NZ$0.70 per average tray carton equivalent, while Jazz returns increased by NZ$4.24 (US$2.56) per average tray carton equivalent compared with 2024. T&G said these outcomes reflected sales performance across key export destinations.

Envy apples continued to be sold mainly in Asian markets, with China, Thailand, and Singapore among the main destinations. Jazz sales volumes increased by 32 per cent year on year and remained the leading imported apple brand in Japan during 2025, according to the company.

Alongside its premium brands, T&G's commercial apple export program also recorded higher volumes. The company reported that commercial apple volumes were sold 63 per cent faster than in the previous season, with total commercial export volumes increasing by 41 per cent year on year.

Within the commercial portfolio, Pacific Rose and Fuji varieties recorded higher returns compared with 2024, with Pacific Rose up 29 per cent and Fuji up 27 per cent. Across all commercial varieties, T&G reported an average increase of 5 per cent in grower returns for the season.

The company said that consistent fruit quality across the 2025 crop supported sales through the peak export period and contributed to the overall performance of both the premium and commercial apple programs.

© T&G GlobalFor more information:

T&G Global

Tel: +64 9 573 8700

Email: [email protected]

www.tandg.global