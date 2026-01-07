Port Everglades records peak volumes

Port Everglades in Broward County recorded its highest activity levels to date across cruise, cargo, and energy operations, based on preliminary figures for Fiscal Year 2025. According to the port, this marks the first time it has simultaneously reached record volumes in all three core business segments.

In cargo handling, Port Everglades processed 1,167,552 TEUs during the fiscal year, the highest container volume in its history. The increase reflects ongoing trade flows with Latin America, the Caribbean, and other markets, alongside expanded terminal capacity and shipping services.

© Port Everglades

Energy throughput also reached a new peak. The port handled 131,855,261 barrels of petroleum products in Fiscal Year 2025, maintaining its position as Florida's largest petroleum port. Port Everglades supplies fuel to 12 counties across the state as well as five international airports, making it a central node in Florida's fuel distribution network.

Cruise activity increased as well. Port Everglades reported a preliminary total of 4,773,873 cruise passengers in Fiscal Year 2025, representing a 16 per cent increase compared with the previous year. This figure exceeds the port's prior cruise passenger record. The port currently serves as a homeport for 40 cruise ships operated by nine cruise lines, in addition to a daily ferry service. Based on current schedules, the port expects cruise volumes to rise further in Fiscal Year 2026.

Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Joseph Morris said the results reflect the balance across the port's business lines. "The trifecta of record-breaking accomplishments reflects the strength of our partnerships and the resilience of our business lines," he said. "The port's diversified portfolio positions us to adapt, compete, and lead as global and regional markets evolve."

The port plays a role in regional trade, logistics, and tourism activity in Broward County and South Florida. According to the port authority, more than US$3 billion in long-term capital investments are planned under its Master and Vision Plan. These projects are intended to support future capacity requirements, operational efficiency, and environmental objectives as cargo, cruise, and energy demand continue to evolve.

For more information:

Ellen Kennedy

Port Everglades

Tel: +1 954 468 3508

Email: [email protected]

www.porteverglades.net