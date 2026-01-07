Long-term synthetic SAF offtake agreed to support aviation sustainability

Kuehne+Nagel and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand their cooperation on sustainability initiatives in aviation, with a focus on improving efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

A central element of the agreement is collaboration around sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced by Synhelion, a Swiss cleantech company developing synthetic fuels made using solar energy. The partners have agreed on a long-term offtake arrangement intended to support the scaling of Synhelion's technology and provide greater planning certainty for future production.

Under the agreement, Kuehne+Nagel, together with SWISS and its air freight division Swiss WorldCargo, will participate in a long-term SAF offtake framework designed to align fuel supply with expected demand. The aim is to contribute to more stable market conditions for emerging synthetic aviation fuels and to support further technological development.

From 2027, Kuehne+Nagel plans to purchase Synhelion-produced SAF from SWISS for a period of five years, to be used for cargo shipments handled by Swiss WorldCargo. The SAF volumes will be applied to reduce the CO₂ footprint associated with these air freight movements, offering customers an option to lower emissions linked to their shipments.

According to Kuehne+Nagel, scaling the production of synthetic SAF is necessary to support the aviation sector's longer-term climate objectives. The company stated that partnerships with airlines and fuel producers are required to move new technologies beyond pilot scale and toward broader commercial use.

SWISS noted that sustainable aviation fuels are expected to play an important role in reducing emissions from air transport, but availability remains limited and costs remain high. The airline described the agreement as a step toward bringing new SAF solutions into commercial operation and increasing experience with alternative fuels in day-to-day operations.

Synhelion's technology focuses on producing synthetic fuels using concentrated solar energy to create drop-in fuels compatible with existing aircraft and infrastructure. The long-term offtake agreement is intended to support further investment and capacity expansion as the technology moves toward industrial-scale deployment.

The partners stated that the cooperation is aimed at contributing to the development of the SAF market rather than addressing aviation emissions on its own, highlighting the need for broader industry participation to achieve a meaningful impact.

