Greenhouse black mulberries from Mersin on high demand in Dubai, Qatar, and Iraq

In the Silifke district of Mersin, Turkey, the early mulberry harvest has commenced, and there is a strong demand for this product, which is cultivated entirely naturally and without the use of pesticides. 70% of the mulberries are sent to Dubai, Qatar, and Iraq; growers are finding it difficult to meet the demand. This year, around 25 hectares in the Silifke Plain are expected to yield 600 tons.

The cultivation of the mulberries employs methods that are entirely natural and free of pesticides. This method is used by 81 growers in the district to harvest their products. Producers claim that demand is high and they find it challenging to meet this demand. Of the mulberries produced, 70% are exported to Dubai, Qatar, and Iraq, with the remaining 30% sold within the domestic market. In the orchards, the price of mulberries is 3.75 USD per kilogram.

Tunahan and Sevgi Yaginli, the growers, remarked on the high productivity of this year's mulberry harvest and noted their struggles to meet demand. The harvesting is scheduled to go on until May.

Source: Ege Telgraf