Lifetime Achievement Award received in Florida strawberry industry

Chuck Hollenkamp, director of strawberry grower relations at Wish Farms, has been honored with the Florida Strawberry Growers Association's Lifetime Achievement Award at their annual gala. This recognition celebrates Hollenkamp's four decades of leadership and dedication to the Florida strawberry industry.

"Chuck's ability to build lasting relationships and his steady leadership have been instrumental to our success," said Gary Wishnatzki, owner of Wish Farms. "Throughout our long partnership, he brought balance and insight to every decision. This lifetime achievement award is a well-deserved recognition of his impact on our company and the industry."

Hollenkamp began his career with the company in 1985 as the vegetable packing house manager in Webster, Florida. After four years, he transitioned to Plant City, where he was promoted to sales manager in 1989, a role he held for 25 years. In 2005, he advanced to executive vice president of fresh sales, and in 2016, he assumed his current position as director of strawberry grower relations. Under his guidance, the company's strawberry acreage grew from 1,100 acres to 2,300 acres, strengthening partnerships with growers and ensuring consistent quality for customers.

"Forty years is a long time, but it goes by quickly when you're working with people you like," said Hollenkamp. "This company gave me opportunities, friendships, and lots of memorable stories along the way. I have a lot of respect for Gary Wishnatzki. When I was working late, he was right there with me. His passion and dedication for this business has always been infectious. I am proud to have worked for him and honored to pass the torch on to the next generation of leaders at the company."

Hollenkamp will continue to serve the company through 2026, maintaining strong relationships with Florida strawberry growers and supporting the company's growth.

