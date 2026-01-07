"Short-term outlook for the melon market remains challenging"

"We can say that from September to today, it has been a particularly difficult Brazilian melon season. For growers and importers operating on the free market, profit margins have been very limited. Several small as well as large importers have significantly reduced their supply in recent weeks, or have even stopped carrying melons and watermelons in their range altogether. This is mainly due to disappointing prices, which in some weeks did not even cover sea freight costs, let alone the cost of the product itself," says Frank Ocampo of TripleF Fruit from Geldermalsen.

© TripleF Fruit B.V.

Unprecedented losses

"Unfortunately, we have to conclude that at least one grower in Brazil will face bankruptcy next year. Other growers are even considering selling their land and or putting substantially less, or even no, production into export for Europe. Even established growers, who are well-positioned in Europe and largely supply retail and processors directly or through us, will face unprecedented losses this season simply because supply has exceeded demand. These are now the consequences."

"The past two seasons have been very good. This traditionally attracts new traders and importers, while existing growers expand their portfolio with additional melon varieties. For example, at least two growers planted Galia and Cantaloupe this year, while they did not grow these varieties in previous seasons. This very expansion has caused these varieties in particular to consistently lag in terms of price. To this day, in various destinations, from Africa to the Arctic and beyond, we are seeing prices even below normal FOB levels."

Major logistical challenges

"Central American growers are watching what has happened in Europe with suspicion. Except for a small number of growers, most Brazilian growers will stop exporting to the Netherlands and Europe after week 5. A few have already stopped or have drastically reduced volumes," Frank says. "Honduras will enter the market sparingly at the beginning of January, but there, too, are major logistical challenges for transport to Europe for Galia, yellow, and Cantaloupe melons, among others. Costa Rica and Panama traditionally follow in the period up to and including Easter, focusing mainly on marketing yellow melons and watermelons in Europe."

© TripleF Fruit B.V.

"The short-term outlook is unfortunately not very encouraging. Around the festive season, we expect a slight increase in demand, which may clean up the market somewhat. However, between Christmas and New Year, virtually nothing happens in melon country. We will have to focus on week 2 to start the new year with fresh courage and put the first phase of this Brazil 2025-2026 nightmare season behind us as soon as possible," the importer said.

Tasting new and improved Galia variety

Fortunately, there are also positive developments in the melon market. "Last week, we at TripleF Fruit received several containers of a new and improved Galia variety from one of our trusted Brazilian partners. With the proven expertise of Brazil Melon, known as one of the best Galia producers in Brazil, we were keen to test this promising variety extensively and also compare it with Galias from other growers. Together with Hans Driessen, Chain Manager at BASF-Nunhems, several customers, and the TripleF team, we held an extensive tasting at our Experience Centre in Geldermalsen.

© TripleF Fruit B.V.

The Galia melons grown by Brazil Melon delivered impressive results, with exceptional Brix values, a rich and balanced flavour profile, excellent shelf life, and strong external quality. This makes it a clear standout within our range of Brazilian Galias this season. This innovative new Galia variety, bred by Nunhems, grown by Brazil Melon, and marketed by TripleF Fruit under the Franky's Choice brand, is setting a new quality standard during the Brazilian season. We congratulate both partners on their continued commitment to taking the Galia category to the next level every year. The advances in breeding and cultivation are undeniable and deliciously tasty."

© TripleF Fruit B.V.

Booking in time for the holidays

"Our tasting afternoon was full of enthusiasm, curiosity, and many satisfied smiles. It once again showed what strong cooperation can achieve: superior taste for consumers and exceptional value for the market. Retailers, wholesalers, catering companies, and service providers looking to offer a premium melon range in December can count on TripleF Fruit. We supply these top-quality Galias, grown by Brazil Melon and improved by Nunhems, at very competitive prices. Demand will rise sharply in the coming days, so it is important to reserve volumes in time for the festive season," Frank concludes.

For more information:

Frank Ocampo

TripleF Fruit-Franky's Choice

Watermolenweg 6

4191 PN Geldermalsen

Tel: +31 88 185 10 00

[email protected]

www.tripleffruit.com