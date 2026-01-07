Afghan and Iranian apples are doing rather well in the Indian market this season, says Mr. Kamaruddeen, managing director for Aeden Fruits: "The segment for imported apples in India always has a steady growth each year. However, the current season is dominated by Afghan apples, as it enjoys duty-free access under SAFTA, though they must meet phytosanitary and FSSAI requirements. Afghan and Iranian apples are currently quite popular and widely regarded as among the best available in the market. In addition, Polish apples have established themselves as the third most popular. The impact of the shortage of Turkish apples this season is quite significant. However, the availability of Afghan and Polish Apples managed to close this huge gap."

© Aeden Fruits International

According to Kamaruddeen, the consumers in India can be sorted into three groups. "Indian consumers generally prefer apple varieties that balance quality with affordability. The market can be divided into segments: the middle-income group typically chooses the best value options from origins such as Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkey. The premium category, concentrated in urban areas, is willing to pay more for branded imports from New Zealand and Chile, and a growing health-conscious segment focuses primarily on nutritional value and quality, placing less emphasis on price. Trends among consumers are always changing, and people are more inclined towards trying newer varieties in general."

Kamaruddeen states that there are still loads of untapped potential when it comes to the fresh produce retail market in India: "Retail in fruits and vegetables is one of the most under-utilized channels of sales in India. There is a huge scope and potential for expansion of retail presence in Tier 2 and 3 locations in India, comprising so much untapped potential. Exploration into multiple markets and different categories based on customer demands is also one aspect. However, logistics and an undeterred cold chain are two important factors that will determine the success of the retail model in India, especially in the new markets. With vertical integration and a modern approach towards this, we're sure to slowly but surely enhance our retail presence in South India."

© Aeden Fruits International

Challenges with shipping have also started to resolve over time, making transport faster again, Kamaruddeen explains. "Over the past few months, the logistical side has shown notable improvement. With major shipping lines resuming routes through the Red Sea, deliveries from various European ports have become faster and more reliable. In addition, Aeden's own fleet has helped streamline operations, reducing difficulties and ensuring that quality standards are consistently maintained."

"The market is bound to pick up, with a lot more relevance to exotics. With Turkish volumes off the table, Polish apples and other European products will perform way better in the market. We can expect more volume pushed into not just existing markets, but new markets as well," Kamaruddeen concludes.

