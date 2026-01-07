U.S. retail produce ads rise 7 percent with focus on winter vegetables

Retail activity in many parts of the country continued despite a period of very cold weather, with retailers focusing promotions on storage vegetables and seasonal produce. Advertised items were largely centred on vegetables suited to winter conditions, including potatoes, onions, carrots, sweet potatoes, hard squashes, and mushrooms. In addition, several crops associated with year-end holidays were featured, reflecting preparation for Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year's, and Kwanzaa.

Beets, leeks, chestnuts, pomegranates, cranberries, nuts, collard greens, pie pumpkins, and grapes appeared frequently in weekly ads. Citrus fruit also remained visible as part of seasonal assortments.

Total advertised items for the week reached 294,377, representing a 7% increase compared with the previous week's total of 274,030. Compared with the same week last year, ad volume was 1% higher than the 291,666 recorded at that time.

By commodity group, fruit accounted for 160,557 ads, representing 54% of the total. Vegetables accounted for 96,156 ads, or 33%. Onions and potatoes together represented 28,129 ads, or 10%. The remaining ads were spread across herbs with 495, ornamentals with 5,653, hemp with 2,149, and honey with 1,733. Organic produce accounted for 41,863 ads, equivalent to 14% of total advertised items.

Price comparisons with the same week last year showed mixed trends. Among fruit items with more than 3,000 ads, higher prices were recorded for navel oranges sold per pound, which were up 22%. Pineapples increased by 21%, round mangoes by 17%, avocados by 17%, and pomegranates sold per unit by 11%. Raspberries in 6-ounce packs showed a price decrease of 14%.

In the onion and potato category, the only notable change was a 14% increase in the price of russet potatoes sold in 5-pound bags.

Vegetable pricing also showed variation. Butternut squash and spaghetti squash recorded the largest increase at 40%. Broccoli crowns were up 15%, acorn squash rose by 14%, and organic zucchini increased by 13%. Price declines were observed for conventional zucchini, down 20%, and on-the-vine tomatoes, down 12%.

Overall, advertising patterns reflected a focus on winter vegetables, holiday-related produce, and citrus, with pricing influenced by seasonal availability and year-on-year market conditions.

