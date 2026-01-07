Peru added 66 blueberry exporters in 2025 while 47 exporters exited

Although Peru's blueberry sector continues to show expansion in export volumes, the underlying structure of the industry is changing. In 2025, the export landscape experienced marked turnover, with both new entrants and exits reshaping the market. "2025 witnessed a major restructuring of the export sector," says Martín Garay, market analyst at Garay Company.

During the year, 66 new companies entered the Peruvian blueberry export market, while 47 exporters active in 2024 exited the sector. This resulted in a net increase in participating companies, but also a more competitive environment with higher financial, technical, and commercial requirements.

"The entry of new players is surprising not only because of the number, but also because of the scale of their arrival," Garay explains. New exporters include Agrícola Huarmey SAC, with a turnover of US$15.52 million, Ta Export SAC with US$12.61 million, and Reiter Peruvian Berry SA with US$6.89 million. "This confirms that the sector continues to attract significant capital and is raising the bar for entry," he adds.

At the same time, a number of exporters withdrew from the market. "Some failed to adapt to price volatility or sought opportunities in other sectors," Garay says. Among those no longer active are Frusan Agro, which recorded more than US$5 million in sales the previous year, Agrícola Isabel with close to US$5 million, and Consorcio JRM SAC, which moved US$965,000.

According to Garay, current market conditions are challenging for less resilient business models. Average prices declined to US$5.31 per kilogram, while supply increased, and buyer requirements for quality, certifications, and logistics became more demanding. These factors have limited the participation of exporters without sufficient financial backing or operational efficiency.

Despite the exits, the total number of exporters is 19 higher than last year. However, this figure does not fully reflect the changes taking place. Rather than uniform growth, the sector is undergoing a process of replacement, with new and more specialised exporters taking the place of companies that were unable to maintain their position.

"The lesson is clear: in agricultural exports, generating millions in revenue one year doesn't guarantee survival the next," Garay says. Under tighter margins and increased competition, performance depends on adaptability, risk management, and the structure of production and commercial operations.

As a result, the Peruvian blueberry industry is entering a phase where expansion is increasingly linked to strategy and execution rather than the number of active exporters. New large-scale players continue to enter, others exit, and market conditions continue to determine which companies remain active over time.

