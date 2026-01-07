India offers immediate tariff removal on apples and tree nuts to U.S.

India has submitted a revised "final" trade offer to the United States that includes immediate tariff concessions on selected agricultural products, notably apples and tree nuts such as almonds and walnuts. According to two sources cited by The Hindu, India's current priority is securing the removal of the additional 25% U.S. tariff linked to India's imports of Russian oil.

Under the latest proposal, India has offered to remove tariffs on apples and nuts as part of a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement. However, officials indicated that negotiations are currently centered on reducing the overall U.S. tariff burden on Indian exports, which stands at 50%, consisting of a 25% reciprocal tariff and a 25% penalty related to Russian oil purchases.

A U.S. delegation led by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Rick Switzer visited New Delhi from December 12. An Indian government official familiar with the discussions said, "India has offered the U.S. team a revised deal. This is the final offer that India can make."

According to officials, Indian exporters have indicated that while a 25% tariff is challenging, it remains manageable compared to the current 50% level. One official said exporters are absorbing the higher tariffs to retain customers, but this approach is reducing margins.

The revised offer includes the immediate removal of tariffs on apples and tree nuts, alongside selected industrial goods, in exchange for the U.S. lifting the additional 25% tariff. A second official stated that exporters have "appealed very sincerely to the government that at least the additional 25% tariff be handled."

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee that India was a "tough nut to crack," adding that the proposals made were "the best we've ever received as a country."

Indian officials said negotiations at the technical level have largely concluded. "The two teams of negotiators have broadly done what they can; the ball is in Trump's court to accept the deal or not," one official said. This view was reinforced by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who noted that Mr. Switzer's visit was not centered on active negotiations.

Trade data referenced by The Hindu shows that India has already reduced its imports of Russian oil. In October 2025, imports were down 38% in value and 31% in volume year on year, with reductions recorded in nine of the previous twelve months.

Source: The Hindu