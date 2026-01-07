Inspiredgo salads recalled in Alberta over Listeria risk

Several prepared food products sold under the inspiredgo brand are being recalled in Canada due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a notice issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

© Sliced FC

The recall applies to five products: Bento Noodle Bowl, Greek Mezze Salad, Dill Chickpea Salad, Super Solstice Salad, and Pickle Platter Snack Pack. The products were distributed online in Alberta. No package sizes or UPC codes were listed, but affected production codes include 49 C4, 49 C5, 49 C,6, and 49 C7, depending on the product.

The CFIA said the products are being removed from the marketplace as a precaution. Consumers, retailers, and foodservice operators are advised not to consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled items. Products should be discarded or returned to the point of purchase.

The recall was initiated by the company. At the time of the notice, no illnesses linked to the consumption of these products had been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause serious illness. Food contaminated with Listeria may not show visible signs of spoilage. Symptoms of infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are considered more vulnerable. In severe cases, infection can result in hospitalization or death.

The recalling firm is Sliced FC, a division of Star Produce Ltd. The CFIA classified the action as a Class 1 food recall, indicating a potential risk of serious health consequences.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to the recall of additional products. The agency is also verifying that affected products are being effectively removed from distribution channels.

Consumers who believe they may have become ill after consuming any of the recalled products are advised to contact a healthcare provider. The CFIA recall was first published on December 14, 2025, under identification number RA-81355.

For more information:

Sliced FC, a division of Star Produce Ltd

Email: [email protected]

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Tel: +1 613 773 2342

Email: [email protected]