“There was market demand to explore the export potential of Conference pears in Italy”

In September, VLAM organised a tasting of Belgian Conference pears at the Bologna wholesale market. From the Belgian trade, there have been increasing requests to explore export potential to Italy, where domestic production is becoming more difficult due to climatic conditions, and imports are increasingly being considered. This prompted VLAM to set up a campaign for Conference pears in the country. "And this is actually being taken up very well," says Nele Van Avermaet of VLAM.

© VLAM

"We started a specific campaign for Conference pears in Italy in 2025," she explains. "This was done at the request of the sector, because Italy has become an increasingly important export market in recent years. In fact, due to climatic conditions in Italy, growers are facing growing difficulties with their own pear production. As a result, there was demand for a campaign, somewhat similar to the successful campaign we ran for years in Germany with the Conference."

"The campaign in Italy is an EU-funded program that runs for three years: 2025, 2026, and 2027. It is very deliberately focused on Italy because we see that this market has particularly high potential. Italian consumers are familiar with pears and enjoy eating them. This makes Italy an ideal European sales market. The export figures also show a strong increase. In 2018, exports to Italy were still at 700 tons, while in 2024, we closed at 27,000 tons. That is a huge increase. And the first signs are positive that this upward trend is continuing."

© VLAM

For the organisation, which promotes Flemish agricultural products, this approach fits a strategy that has been in place since the Russian boycott in 2014. "That was when a particularly large market disappeared for many Belgian pear exporters, so we have been constantly looking for new markets. The boycott increased the need to develop alternative export channels. Since then, we have set up several European programs, including the large and successful campaign in Germany. That campaign is now running well. The Conference pear is known there by both professionals and consumers, and sales are stable. That is why we are now focusing more of our efforts on Italy."

"The campaign consists of media activities to bring the Conference pear to the attention of Italian professionals. We also organise tastings, both at wholesale markets and later at retailers. The intention is to expand this further in the coming years, always in cooperation with the sector. In our campaign, we consistently emphasise three key messages: the quality of the Conference pear, its sustainability, and its taste, which allows it to be eaten both hard and soft. These are the elements we want to promote in all markets, but which we specifically highlight in Italy. What I hear from exporters is that the pear is well liked by Italian buyers."

© VLAM

Nele also sees strong demand for the campaign from exporters. "Of course, the initial demand already came from the market, but participation is very high. In September, we organised an event at the early market in Bologna, combined with a retail tour. There was a lot of interest, and we attended with a strong group of exporters. Next year, we will also participate in Macfrut for the first time with a VLAM pavilion. There, too, we clearly see interest from companies. We have done this before in other markets, such as Brazil. We no longer actively support companies there, but we helped with the start-up, and it is now up to the exporters themselves to further develop that market. VLAM opens the door, but after that, the companies have to take over. The same approach applies to Italy."

© VLAM

