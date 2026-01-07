New solutions for apple and pineapple processing

Chibumtech is expanding its machine range with two innovative solutions for apple and pineapple processing. With the introduction of the Squeazy and the Piñabar-Goldslice, the company is focusing on higher efficiency, reduced manual labour, and consistent product quality for retail, catering, and foodservice.

Efficient fruit processing

Chibumtech is presenting two new machines designed to simplify and professionalise the processing of apples and pineapples for retail, catering, and foodservice: The Squeazy apple press and the Piñabar-Goldslice 4-in-1 pineapple processor. Both systems were developed under the leadership of inventor Pierre van de Braak and are intended to deliver higher yields, consistent quality, and greater ease of use.

© Chibumtech

Squeazy: Constant juice quality, less maintenance

The Squeazy is designed to achieve maximum juice yield from apples while preserving flavour and structure. The patented press module cuts and presses in a single motion. Its stainless steel filter construction, low maintenance requirements, and fast cleaning make the Squeazy suitable for supermarkets, restaurants, and fresh produce processors operating under high hygiene and quality standards.

Piñabar-Goldslice: Integrated 4-in-1 solution

The Piñabar-Goldslice processes pineapples into cylindrical shapes, slices, pieces, and segments. Uniquely, all options are available to the end user at the touch of a button. The compact system replaces multiple manual cutting steps, reducing workload and waste while ensuring more consistent cutting quality. The machine is aimed at companies that process medium volumes of pineapples on a daily basis, such as supermarkets, caterers, and vegetable processors.

"Efficient processes and 100% natural products"

"With these machines, we are strengthening our position as a developer of practical and reliably deployable processing solutions," says Pierre van de Braak. "Our focus is on efficient processes, high food safety, and delivering 100% natural products."

For more information:

ChibumTech B.V.

Brightlands Campus Greenport Venlo

Villafloraweg 1

5928 SZ Venlo

[email protected]

www.chibumtech.com