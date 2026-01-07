“Iranian apples retain strong acceptance in India, even when quality varies”

Iranian apple arrivals in India are steady, with volumes broadly in line with last year, says Aliyar Sehal of Fruco EXIM. "Iranian shippers began loading Red apples in October, with the first consignments reaching Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port within 8 to 10 days, giving them an early window before Afghan and larger volumes of domestic fruit entered the market."

According to Sehal, "Availability of good quality apples was strong through November. Prices held firm and were supported by lighter Indian supply and delayed Afghan arrivals via sea rather than the Wagah land border." He observes that the current Iranian crop is slightly higher than last season and of good quality, particularly from high-altitude regions such as Urmia and Oshnavieh in Iran. "We're seeing good colour, firmness and well-rounded fruit with Brix levels around 14 to 15 degrees. However, some Iranian exporters tend to mix lower-grade fruit into shipments, and a greater share of such inferior fruit has been arriving in December, putting pressure on prices in parts of the market."

© Fruco EXIM

Sehal shares that early-season Iranian apples in South India fetched around USD 14.4 to 15.5 per 10 kgs at destination. "As more mixed-quality fruit entered the market, prices have slumped to around USD 8.8 to 13.2 per carton in Mumbai's wholesale market." He expects prices to rise again from January as better-quality Iranian fruit is released, and also attributes this anticipated increase to the absence of Turkish apples, which remain largely out of the Indian market this season.

© Fruco EXIM

Iranian apples are strongly favoured in India's wholesale markets, stresses Sehal. "In many Indian wholesale channels, particularly in the south, Iranian apples remain the preferred choice for vendors serving mass-market consumers. The dominance of Iranian apples is owed to their uniform packing in plastic baskets, easier sorting at the point of sale, and the fruit's strong acceptance even when quality varies."

US sanctions on Iran continue to cause payment and documentation challenges for importers, who often rely on routed payments via Dubai or directly through the UCO banking system, Sehal highlights. "Even so, we remain comfortable with importing from Iran. In the coming weeks, we expect Iranian apples to retain a strong position in South India through January and February, while domestic CA volumes will serve key markets outside the south, particularly in the north and west of India."

