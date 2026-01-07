Demand picked up for Florida grapefruit

The supply of grapefruit is strong right now out of Florida, a welcome development following last year's season which was impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton. "We're approaching our peak grapefruit supply and have promotable quantities this year," says Steven Callaham of the Dundee Citrus Growers Association and Florida Classic Growers, Inc. "It's also the best quality fruit that we've seen in many, many years."

© Dundee Citrus Growers Association/Florida Classic Growers, Inc.

This comes after positive growing conditions this year. "We had adequate rain during bloom and our first phase of fruit development. Then as we got into late summertime, it got pretty dry, even drought conditions, depending on where your grove was located in Florida," says Callaham, whose company ships red grapefruit grown under its Citrus Under Protective Screens (C.U.P.S.) program. That said, with irrigation, the trees and crops were able to receive enough moisture and the season was also hurricane-free.

Along with the C.U.P.S. groves, their grapefruit is also grown in the Indian River district in Florida, a region known for premium grapefruit groves. Additional volume is also coming from groves in southwest Florida.

Post-import season

As for demand, it's strengthening following a sluggish start to the season. That was because of the quantity of South African imported grapefruit that was in the United States. Once that imported product moved through, demand for Florida grapefruit increased and consistent, high-quality fruit is expected through March.

© Dundee Citrus Growers Association/Florida Classic Growers, Inc.

On pricing, it is similar to last season. "We're trying to keep our prices as reasonable as possible to make sure it's a good value for the consumer," says Callaham. "However, just like anything these days, labor, insurance and growing costs are going up so we're doing our best to overcome those increases by improving our efficiencies and our growing practices."

All of this has offered the Florida grapefruit industry a shot of optimism for the years ahead. "Florida's crop has been at record lows for the past few years and a few things really changed for us. The increase in C.U.P.S. product as well as some innovative therapies the industry has been using in outdoor groves," says Callaham. "The result of both is there's going to be increased volume moving forward. Customers haven't been able to get the quantity or the quality of fruit that they've wanted over the past few years due to the disease pressure we've been battling. That has changed and they can now get the supply and quality they want and expect."

