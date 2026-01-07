"First regeneratively grown onions available to buyers at home and abroad from the 2026 season"

Wiskerke Onions is taking another step in making the Dutch onion sector more sustainable. The company is the first to introduce a regenerative growing framework for onion growers. With this, Wiskerke Onions offers a practical and future-proof approach for farmers who want to meet increasing sustainability demands from buyers, municipalities, banks, and other chain partners.

© Wiskerke Onions bv

Regenerative agriculture enhances soil fertility through minimal tillage, optimal crop rotation, and the use of green manures. The aim is to make crops more resilient to extreme weather conditions and pests. Over time, this results in healthier crops and therefore higher yields.

As a connecting platform between growers and retailers or consumers, Wiskerke Onions actively supports growers with knowledge, experienced cultivation guidance, and practical tools for implementation at the farm level.

Wiskerke Onions' framework is inspired by and closely aligned with the ongoing regenerative agriculture programme of McCain, the world market leader in frozen potato products. McCain is an international leader in regenerative agriculture for potato growers and has set the benchmark with its programme. McCain is proud that Wiskerke Onions is now following its example by translating the programme and making it accessible for onion growers. This creates a company-wide approach for arable farmers, allowing growers to make both potato and onion cultivation more sustainable in a similar way. Wiskerke emphasises the importance of a coherent framework to avoid a proliferation of strategies and schemes, which would make practical implementation more difficult. The company deliberately builds on existing knowledge and the sustainability progress already achieved.

Sustainability as a foundation

Wiskerke Onions has been committed to sustainability for years. The company has one of the most sustainable processing sites in the sector, thanks in part to

the use of residual heat for drying onions and heating office buildings

a solar park that contributes to a fully sustainable energy supply

electric internal logistics

With the introduction of the regenerative cultivation framework, Wiskerke Onions offers onion growers even more options to take their business to the next level of sustainability.

Focus on soil health and lower environmental impact

Within the regenerative cultivation model, the focus is on:

restoring and strengthening soil life

improving water balance, including through fertigation

increasing organic matter

increasing resilience, so that plants are stronger against diseases and pests

a transparent reward system that shows the added value for the grower and the chain

Growers are offered a clear growth curve upon programme participation: From onboarding to advanced and eventually leading level.



Growing international interest

Interest in regenerative cultivation now extends beyond Dutch retail. International markets and industrial buyers are also showing growing interest in products that demonstrably contribute to soil regeneration and a lower environmental impact. With this framework, Wiskerke Onions is the first in the onion sector to offer a complete system to implement regenerative onion cultivation at the farm level. From the 2026 season onwards, the first regeneratively grown onions will be available to customers at home and abroad. Retail products will also be offered in sustainable packaging options.

© Wiskerke Onions bvFor more information:

Lynette Verweel

Wiskerke Onions

Inkoop & Teeltbegeleiding

[email protected]

+31 (0) 6 46353149

Chayenne Wiskerke

[email protected]

+31 (0) 6 22478825