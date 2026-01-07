Milestone: 40 years of Vallarta Supermarkets

U.S. online grocery sales jump 29% in November as demand accelerates

U.S. online grocery spending jumped sharply in November, rising 29% from a year earlier to $12.3bln, according to new data from the Brick Meets Click Grocery Shopper Survey, sponsored by Mercatus.

Brazil: Grupo Mateus achieves 48% net-profit growth in Q3

Brazilian food retailer Grupo Mateus reported a net profit of BRL 509mln (€96.0mln) in the third quarter of its financial year, reflecting a 48.4% increase compared to the same period last year. Net revenue climbed 29.1%, year on year, to BRL 10.7bln (€2.02bln), while EBITDA also saw robust growth, rising 31.9%, to BRL 855mln (€161.3mln), for an EBITDA margin of 7.9%.

US: Vallarta Supermarkets celebrates four decades of flavor

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate 40 years of Vallarta Supermarkets", said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta's Director of Marketing. "This milestone is a tribute to our loyal customers, dedicated team members, and the values instilled by the Gonzalez family, who built Vallarta with heart, hard work, and a deep respect for culture and community".

Grubhub's 2025 Delivered Trend Report confirms America entered its Foodmaxxing era to get the most out of every bite and sip

Grubhub reported: "Beans were the breakout star of Foodmaxxing. Grocery bean orders on Grubhub jumped 135%, totaling more than 1.5 tons of legumes delivered nationwide. Dense bean salads - chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans - became the unofficial lunch of wellness heroes and gut-health enthusiasts, racking up millions of views across social media. Los Angeles led bean ordering nationwide on the platform this year".

Walmart makes its debut on Nasdaq

Walmart has made its trading debut on Nasdaq Global Select Market, a move the retailer says marks a new chapter of growth, innovation and long-term value creation for its shareholders.

Amazon to invest over $35bln in India on AI, exports

Amazon plans to invest more than $35bln in India by 2030 to expand its operations by boosting artificial intelligence capabilities and increasing exports, the U.S. e-commerce giant said, as global tech firms deepen their presence in Asia's third-largest economy.

With a new brand identity, Exki is ready for expansion again

Exki, a Belgian chain of "healthy fast casual" restaurants, is seeking expansion under new management and with an updated concept. The focus is on France and (northern) Belgium.

UK: Co-op commits to LEAF Marque Certification, empowered by grower and farmer partnerships

Co-op reported: "Co-op announces commitment to enhance sustainability across its fresh produce supply chain by requiring all UK-grown products to be LEAF marque certified by January 2027. The convenience retailer will roll out the environmental certification in its stores throughout 2026, in partnership with British growers and farmers, as part of Co-op's ongoing strategy to strengthen resilience in its fresh produce supply chain. Co-op spends over £700mln per year with British farmers and agriculture suppliers, which includes continually sourcing British grown produce such as its 100% British Potatoes and carrots all year-around commitment".

Coupang CEO resigns after online retailer hit by massive data breach

South Korea's biggest online retailer Coupang said that CEO Park Dae-jun has resigned, taking responsibility for a huge data breach at the company that has triggered a growing backlash in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Belgium: Okay opens sustainable neighbourhood supermarket in Kortrijk

On Friday 12 December, Okay will open its 152th ​store in Kortrijk. "In our Freshmart, the wide aisles and glass wall ensure a comfortable and enjoyable shopping experience. Our fruits and vegetables, delivered daily, remain crisp and fresh. And if you're planning a relaxed aperitif evening, we've got everything you need. Meat, fish or vegetarian, we have snacks for everyone", says store manager Matthias Debeuf.

UK: Aldi set to open 5 stores over the next 24 hours just in time for Christmas

The UK's fourth-largest supermarket, which has more than 1,070 stores, will open new stores in Uxbridge and Old Kent Road in London, as well as Northallerton, Pershore on Thursday December 11 and a new store in Yate, Bristol, on Friday December 12.

UK: Consumers feeling the pinch but indulging in festive pick me ups

Kantar reported: "The Cost of Christmas Dinner in 2025* = £32.46. Cauliflower £1.22 (+4.2%); Carrots £0.52 (+5.5%); Brussels Sprouts £0.92 (+3.6%); Potatoes £1.67 (+1.1%); Parsnips £0.71 (-0.4%); Frozen turkey £13.52 (-3.6%); Cranberry sauce £0.86 (+10.0%); Gravy granules £2.23 (+5.1%); Sparkling wine £6.51 (+1.7%); Stuffing mix £0.96 (+6.9%); Christmas pudding £3.34 (+0.8%). Worldpanel by Numerator take-home data 4 weeks to 30 November 2025 vs 2024. *Based on the average cost of a meal for four".

UK: M&S unveils new extended Chiswick store ahead of Christmas

M&S reported: "M&S has re-opened the doors to its transformed food store on Chiswick High Road, with the store now 75% bigger. Customers will also find plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables to choose from, including festive-themed fresh market specials, such as Collection Easy Peelers with leaves and In-shell Chestnuts found at the front of the store".

