Global platform enables the validation of essential traits for table grapes

The table grape sector is evolving rapidly, and the industry is looking for genetics that simplify fieldwork, reduce risk, and deliver a premium eating experience. "Our global breeding strategy has enabled us to validate essential traits and develop varieties that meet these requirements," says Amanda Rodrigues, Breeding R&D Manager with Grapa Global, a breeding program founded by farmers for the benefit of farmers. These essential traits include rain and sun tolerance, low-chill adaptability, color development, berry firmness, productivity, and post-harvest performance. "A major focus of our breeding program has always been to combine agronomic reliability with a strong sensory profile."

The company's varieties are trialed across a broad global network with performance being evaluated under very diverse climates and production systems. Today, Grapa's grape varieties are tested in more than 25 countries. In Ica, Peru for instance varieties are trialed under extremely dry desert conditions while the São Francisco Valley in Brazil is a humid environment, and the Hex River Valley in South Africa has a classic Mediterranean climate.

© Grapa company

Amanda Rodrigues joined by Arsenio Duárez and Karl Conrands, representatives of Grapa Global varieties in Peru.

Established varieties

Early Sweet™

Grapa Global's portfolio includes long-standing global favorites as well as newer genetics that align with current market demands. Early Sweet™ is an example of an established variety that is grown in Mexico, Egypt, Morocco, Namibia, and South Africa. "In fact, it is the first commercial release of the Grapa program over 20 years ago and is still one of the most planted early white seedless varieties worldwide," commented Rodrigues. "It is extremely reliable, very fertile, and essential in regions where precocity is critical."

ARRA Sweeties™

ARRAFIFTEEN, branded as ARRA Sweeties™ is another long-standing favorite and grown in all countries with Grapa licenses. This is a highly fertile variety and other key traits include an excellent berry size, great post-harvest performance, as well as a crunchy and sweet flavor. "One of the biggest advantages of this variety is its strong tolerance to rain, making it a strategic choice for regions such as Brazil's São Francisco Valley, where growers often produce two crops per year. "They grow one crop during the rainy season and ARRA 15 has proved to remain remarkably stable under these conditions."

New generation varieties

ARRA Cherry Crush™

One of the newer brand names is ARRA Cherry Crush™ (ARDTHIRTYSIX variety), grown in Brazil, the U.S., South Africa, India, and Italy. "It is one of the most exciting new red grape selections, featuring a distinctive cherry-red color, exceptional crunch, excellent fertility, and a flavor profile that resonates strongly with consumers," Rodrigues shared. Although it is still a young variety, the market has quickly embraced it and Grapa is witnessing a rapid increase in demand across multiple regions. Growers value its balance of vigor, berry size, and harvest stability, while marketers appreciate its unique identity.

ARRA Honey Pop™

Another new variety is ARRATHIRTYTHREE, branded as ARRA Honey Pop™. It is considered a super-early white seedless grape with a crisp, refreshing crunch. Other key traits include attractive berries with a clean, uniform cluster architecture; excellent eating quality with a subtle honey-like sweetness; strong fertility and reliable early yields; very good harvest and post-harvest handling, making it a strategic option for early market programs.

© Grapa company

ARRA Fire Crunch.

ARRA Fire Crunch™

Last but not least is ARRA Fire Crunch™ (ARDTHIRTYFIVE), representing the new generation of Grapa genetics with a very distinct profile. "It displays a vibrant, intense red color and combines exceptional crunch, high fertility, uniform berry size, and impressive post-harvest performance," Rodrigues mentioned. Growers also appreciate its ease of management, thanks to its balanced growth, predictable crop load, and bunches that clean and pack efficiently.

While ARRA Fire Crunch™ continues expanding into new regions, the variety naturally also still is in a learning phase. "We have observed some adaptation-related challenges, which is not uncommon for a young variety." As a result, breeders are refining:

Regional irrigation strategies, as water demand significantly influences behavior.

Cultivation protocols aligned with each climate.

Productivity targets for early vineyard years, helping growers prioritize quality during establishment.

"This ongoing refinement is helping us build accurate, region-specific recommendations and support growers more effectively."

Peru is the first country to export commercial volumes of ARRA Fire Crunch™, and it has shown strong performance. During her recent visit to Peru, Rodrigues observed:

Excellent berry size and uniformity.

High natural fertility and solid yields.

A vivid red color (usually a major issue in Peru with red varieties).

Very good post-harvest behavior for long-distance export.

Balanced canopy development with minimal interventions.

At the same time, Peru has also been an important region for learning. The differences between northern and southern valleys have highlighted the importance of:

Region-specific irrigation thresholds.

Appropriate crop load targets for young vines.

Fine-tuning management practices to stabilize results year after year.

© Grapa company

ARRA Fire Crunch.

Peru is among the first regions to deliver commercial performances of ARRA Fire Crunch™. The insights gained in Peru are helping to refine technical guidelines globally. In addition to Peru, South Africa is also in its initial commercial stage of ARRA Fire Crunch™, generating valuable momentum and growing interest from key destination markets. "The Grapa Global breeding strategy has increasingly focused on texture, flavor profile, cost of production, and agronomic resilience. We are thrilled to continue supporting growers as we refine protocols and gain a deeper understanding of each variety's behavior."

