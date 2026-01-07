Vietnam lifts fruit imports under new tariff cuts

Vietnam's fruit market continues to see higher import volumes as tariff reductions under multiple free trade agreements allow more fruit from the United States, Australia, and New Zealand to enter the country. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, fruit and vegetable imports reached US$2.44 billion in the first eleven months of 2025, up 15 percent year on year.

China remains Vietnam's largest supplier with US$772.76 million in turnover, accounting for 35.8 percent of market share. The United States ranks second at US$460.64 million, an increase of 37.5 percent. Australia and New Zealand maintain a combined share of 5 to 6 percent.

Dang Phuc Nguyen, general secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, said free trade agreements allow many imported fruits to enter Vietnam with low or zero tariffs when they meet origin requirements. Under the ASEAN Australia New Zealand FTA, most fruit from Australia and New Zealand is duty-free. He noted that "since the end of March, U.S. apples, grapes, and cherries have enjoyed tariff cuts to around 3 per cent, driving strong sales, especially cherries." Nguyen also projected that if commitments in the Vietnam-U.S. joint statement take effect in 2026, bilateral fruit and vegetable trade could reach US$2 billion.

New Zealand exporters are broadening their activity in Vietnam, supported by apples, kiwifruit, and cherries. In 2024, New Zealand's agricultural exports to Vietnam totaled US$172 million. Apples accounted for US$126 million, kiwifruit US$30 million, and cherries US$10 million, making Vietnam New Zealand's second-largest apple market after China. Sixteen business agreements worth US$130 million were signed between the two countries earlier this year with the objective of lifting bilateral trade to US$3 billion by 2026. New Zealand is also promoting pears, avocados, and summer fruits, which enter Vietnam duty-free under bilateral agreements.

Australia reported more than US$140 million in fruit shipments to Vietnam in the first ten months of 2025, up 27 percent year on year. Australia supplies peaches, nectarines, plums, cherries, oranges, mandarins, and table grapes. Market access for peaches and nectarines was granted in 2022, and for plums in 2024. Australia's fruit export value to Vietnam rose from US$47.32 million in 2020 to US$57.59 million in 2025, with grapes and mandarins remaining the leading categories. Senior trade and investment commissioner Emma McDonald said Australia benefits from geographic proximity, shorter shipping times, and counter-seasonal supply. She noted that "as income levels and digital access rise across both rural and urban areas, more consumers are willing to pay for natural, organic, and premium Australian products."

Imports of oranges, tangerines, strawberries, cherries, kiwis, and blueberries increased 10 to 100 percent year on year in October, according to Vietnam's Department of Customs. Total fruit and vegetable imports for 2025 are projected to exceed US$2.5 billion, with more than one million tonnes entering the market.

Source: Vietnam Investment Review