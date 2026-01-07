New Zealand moves cherries and capsicums in festive airfreight

Air New Zealand Cargo expects to move just under 6,000 tons of freight across December and January, with cherries and capsicums among the main export products moving during the Christmas and New Year period.

According to Air New Zealand General Manager of Cargo, Anne Dunne, the airline is working with exporters to move seasonal produce such as cherries for Asian New Year markets and capsicums for international holiday demand. Dunne said, "This time of year is all about sharing joy and connection, and we're proud to play a part in that, delivering the very best of New Zealand to families and celebrations around the world."

Capsicums are the leading item by volume, with around 700 tons expected to be exported, followed by approximately 615 tons of cherries. These volumes reflect the seasonal concentration of fresh produce shipments, with perishable goods requiring tight logistics and rapid transit.

The cargo division also transported four little blue penguins from Auckland to Christchurch earlier in the year. The birds, unable to return to the wild, were moved to the West Coast Wildlife Centre for long-term care. Dunne said, "Whether it's cherries for good luck, salmon for a celebration, or a few feathered friends hitching a ride to a new home, we're proud to deliver a little Kiwi magic to the world."

Air New Zealand Cargo's operations over the Christmas period highlight the continued reliance of exporters on airfreight for high-value and perishable horticultural commodities.

Source: Payload Asia