Cherries have opportunities in Peru, especially in premium market niches

Over the past decade, cherries have become Chile's leading crop, with exports increasing from $12 million to over $1.8 billion by 2025. This expansion is driven by favorable climate conditions, advances in agricultural technology, and robust Asian demand, particularly from China, which holds the largest market share.

Between January and October 2025, Chile exported a total of 463,565 tons of cherries, significantly exceeding the 4.5 tons it exported a decade earlier. Growth in cultivated acreage and a focus on high-quality fruit have enabled the industry to produce larger, firmer cherries, enhancing Chilean fruit's position in global markets.

Most of the exportable production is grown in the regions of O'Higgins, Maule, and Valparaíso. Success depends not only on infrastructure and specialized labor but also on the climate: cold winters with sufficient hours below 7°C, warm days around 40°C, and cold nights that promote the development of color, sweetness, and firmness, key traits for Asian markets.

This thermal contrast, exclusive to Chile, guarantees that the cherry completes its winter cycle, blooms uniformly, and meets international quality standards. On average, each tree requires between 800 and 1,500 hours of cold to ensure a consistent, high-quality harvest.

The Chilean success contrasts with that of the Peruvian blueberry, which has thrived in warm areas without distinct seasons, thanks to varieties with low chilling requirements. While blueberries can be grown at sea level, cherries require cold winters and hot summers, limiting cultivation to regions with specific climatic conditions.

Certain high-altitude regions in Peru, such as Huaraz, the so-called "Peruvian Switzerland," possess conditions that could support limited cultivation of cherries. Natural temperature fluctuations, including cold nights and thermal oscillations, resemble some aspects of the Chilean cycle. However, the intense heat required for coloring and fruit firmness generally does not occur naturally, indicating that greenhouse or thermal management solutions would be essential for successful production.

Peru's potential favors premium niche production, with a focus on large sizes rather than mass output. Success relies on specialized infrastructure, research, and logistics able to manage a delicate crop that demands swift harvesting, pre-cooling, and transportation.

The Chilean cherry has a strict production schedule aligned with Asian demand. It is harvested annually, with winter providing the cold required for growth, spring for flowering, and early summer for coloring and sugar accumulation. As a result, 96% of exports occur from November to February, aligning with China's specific needs. As we have seen, the situation in Peru is different.

Source: freshfruit.pe