Big Y plans for 4 new stores in Massachusetts

NGA: Refrigeration rule needs revisions

The National Grocers Association petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to revise its hydrofluorocarbon management rule, citing unrealistic timelines, excessive compliance costs and regulatory requirements that exceed what Congress mandated.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: SpartanNash celebrates expansion of Supermercado Nuestra Familia banner, company footprint with Topeka grand opening

SpartanNash reported: "Food solutions company SpartanNash®, a member of the C&S Wholesale Grocers family of companies, recently celebrated the grand opening of its fifth Supermercado Nuestra Familia® location - expanding the retail banner and the Company's footprint into Topeka, Kan. The Topeka Supermercado Nuestra Familia - located at 2021 SE 29th Street - delivers a vibrant, market-style shopping experience with exciting features, including: Abundant assortment of fresh fruits, vegetables and dried chiles and spices".

Source: prnewswire.com

Canada: Metro officially signs on to grocery industry code of conduct

The Canadian Press reported: "Metro Inc. says it has officially signed the Canadian Grocery Industry Code of Conduct. The grocery code is intended to promote fair dealings between grocers and their suppliers, including the application of penalties and fees".

Source: thecanadianpressnews.ca

US: Big Y growing in Massachusetts

In eastern Massachusetts, the grocer is taking over a former Stop & Shop in Pembroke. The new store will fit into the 38,000-square-foot space located at 24 Mattakeesett Street in Pembroke Plaza. It is scheduled to open during spring/summer 2026. Also in the eastern part of the state, Big Y has taken over a former Amazon Fresh store in Saugus. Located at 357 Broadway in the Saugus Plaza Shopping Center, the 46,000-square-foot store is also planned to debut during the spring/summer period next year. In southeastern Massachusetts, the grocer is planning a new store in a 62,000-square-foot space formally occupied by Big Lots. Located at 7-9 Plaza Way in Fairhaven, the supermarket is scheduled to open in spring 2027. Big Y will also open a new store in North Dartmouth. Located at Faunce Corner Road, the 55,000-square-foot space, formally occupied by Christmas Tree Shops, will be ready to open in spring/summer 2027.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

UK shoppers cut Christmas costs by buying early and dining in, says Aldi

Britons feeling the pinch are spreading the cost of Christmas by shopping earlier and swapping festive meals out for dining in, the boss of the UK arm of German discounter Aldi said. "In terms of what we're seeing in customer trends particularly in the festive season, there's no doubt customers are spreading their spend", Aldi UK CEO Giles Hurley told Reuters in an interview.

Source: reuters.com

South Africa's SPAR in talks to sell UK unit as focus shifts to core markets

South African supermarket retailer SPAR Group is negotiating the sale of its UK business as it narrows its focus to core markets and rolls out new growth formats, it said. The South African company, which owns several country licences of the Dutch SPAR group, has exited Switzerland and Poland over the past two financial years and is now in talks to dispose of its UK Appleby Westward unit.

Source: reuters.com

Italy: Gruppo Selex exceeds €22bln in revenue in FY 2025

Italian retail consortium Gruppo Selex has reported a 5.5% increase in consumer revenue in its financial year 2025 to €22.2bln. The group's 2026 strategy earmarks €590mln for the opening of 60 new stores and the renovation of 96 existing outlets.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Britain's watchdog sets out retail investment reforms in post-Brexit shift

Britain's financial regulator unveiled a package of reforms aimed at encouraging retail investors to buy more shares and bonds, setting out one of its clearest statements yet on the direction of post-Brexit investment regulation in the UK. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published three papers, confirming plans to scrap unpopular EU-inherited investment disclosure requirements, updating the categorisation of professional investors and outlining a broader rethink of risk in the investment landscape.

Source: reuters.com

UK: Top banana - Waitrose Fairtrade Bananas come out as My Waitrose customers' favourite product of 2025

Waitrose reported: "Essential Waitrose was crowned customers' favourite brand of the year. The top five selling products underscore a focus on everyday fresh produce and dairy: Waitrose Fairtrade Bananas Loose; Essential British Free Range Semi-Skimmed Milk 4 Pints; Essential Cucumber; Essential British Free Range Semi-Skimmed Milk 2 Pints; Waitrose Loose Lemons. Top five Duchy Organic products: Duchy Organic Fairtrade Bananas; Duchy Organic Carrots; Duchy Organic Blueberries; Duchy Organic Semi-Skimmed Milk 4 pints; Duchy Organic British Free Range Eggs Large. Top five Waitrose No.1 products: Waitrose No.1 Strained Natural Greek Yogurt; Waitrose No.1 Red Choice Tomatoes; Waitrose No.1 Speciality Blueberries; Waitrose No.1 Speciality Strawberries; Waitrose No.1 Speciality Raspberries".

Source: johnlewispartnership.co.uk

Picadeli opens another franchise restaurant in Sweden

Greenfood reported: 'The new restaurant is located in Kista, one of Sweden's most important hubs for IT and telecom. "The establishment will be the first Picadeli restaurant in the capital and marks a new step in our growth journey. We want to continue making healthy fast food accessible to more people, and this is an important step along the way", says Daniel Billfeldt, Country Manager Sweden at Picadeli'.

Source: greenfood.se

SPAR Slovenia invests in modernisation and expands local supply

The SPAR hypermarket in Zagorje was completely renovated this year in just two months. The upgrade includes a new façade, canopy, and entrance. Instore, customers will find modern departments, an improved fruit and vegetable section with local products, and a new area offering ready-made meals. The SPAR supermarket in Tržič was reopened following a complete modernisation. The supermarket now features a modern fruit and vegetable department at the front of the store.

Source: spar-international.com

UK: Food and drink businesses face another tough year, IGD warns

IGD's latest Economic Viewpoint report, 'What to plan for in 2026', warns that food and drink businesses face another make-or-break year. For a deep dive into what 2026 will bring, across the economy, consumer sentiment and government policy, read the full IGD Viewpoint report: 'What to plan for in 2026'.

Source: talkingretail.com

Sodexo strengthens food ambition with appointment of Ming Lai as CEO premium food

Sodexo UK & Ireland reported: "Sodexo UK & Ireland has announced the appointment of Ming Lai as CEO for premium food, supporting its ambition to become the market leader in the food and support services in the UK and Ireland. In this new role Ming will have executive responsibility for The Good Eating Company and Fooditude and will work closely with Sodexo's corporate services business".

Source: uk.sodexo.com

Germany: Netto is once again Central Germany's most popular discounter

Discount retail chain Netto Marken-Discount, owned by EDEKA, is once again Central Germany's most popular discounter for the 9th time in a row. Netto Marken-Discount remains the first choice for customers in Central Germany: In the current Central German Brand Study, the food retailer was voted the most popular discounter in Thuringia, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt for the ninth time in a row and thus once again successfully prevailed against competitors. The study, which is conducted annually by MDR Media GmbH and the IMK Institute for Applied Marketing and Communication Research, is considered an important barometer of sentiment for brands and retailers in eastern Germany.

Source: discountretailconsulting.com