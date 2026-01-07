Peru shifts to Ventura and Sekoya Pop in blueberry plantings

In the 2025/26 season, Ventura and Sekoya Pop have become the leading blueberry varieties in Peru, surpassing Biloxi in planted area. These two varieties now dominate national acreage, followed by Biloxi, Magica, Rocio, and Emerald. The shift reflects market requirements for greater firmness, improved flavor, and more stable post-harvest performance.

Since 2016, Biloxi's share has gradually decreased as Ventura expanded and Sekoya Pop entered commercial programs. The newer materials were selected for higher Brix levels, firmer texture, and extended post-harvest life, reducing softening and dehydration during long-distance shipments. The concentration of hectares in a smaller group of varieties provides uniformity for export programs but increases sensitivity to phytosanitary and climatic issues, prompting many growers to maintain complementary varieties to diversify risk.

Biloxi remains present in Peru but has lost prominence due to its lower firmness and shorter post-harvest life. It continues to serve specific niches while transitions to new varieties continue in some fields. Ventura has gained acreage because of its productivity, fruit size, and consistency at destination, making it suitable for markets that prioritize sensory quality and condition. Sekoya Pop has accelerated in planted area more recently, driven by its firm texture and post-harvest performance in long supply chains. Its adoption has been strongest among growers serving premium programs, although its agronomic requirements may limit expansion in some zones.

The United States remains the primary market for Peruvian blueberries, influencing varietal decisions. Buyers prioritize firmness, resistance to bruising, cold stability, and compatibility with common clamshell sizes. Ventura and Sekoya Pop align more closely with these needs than Biloxi, reducing claims and improving arrival conditions. Many production plans now follow retailer specifications.

In Europe, flavor, texture, and visual uniformity are central. Ventura, Sekoya Pop, and newer varieties are increasingly aligned with supermarket programs emphasizing bloom quality, size uniformity, and certifications linked to environmental or social standards. For both the U.S. and Europe, varietal selection requires coordinated harvest and post-harvest management, as logistics performance is now a commercial requirement.

Demand patterns in China differ from Western markets. The Chinese market values large fruit, crisp texture, and an intact bloom, placing higher pressure on post-harvest performance during extended sea transit. Sekoya Pop and other new varieties with long shelf life have become well-suited for this destination. Exporters adopt specific pruning, crop load, and harvesting strategies to meet quality parameters for this market.

Peru continues to refine varietal segmentation across destinations. Not all varieties perform well in all windows, and growers are aligning fields with the demands of North America, Europe, and premium Asian markets while managing risk through diversification and climate resilience.

Source: Blueberries Consulting