New marketing campaign for Florida-grown strawberries

The Florida Strawberry Growers Association (FSGA) announced that the state's strawberry season is underway.

As shoppers gear up for festive gatherings, Florida strawberries offer unique, flavorful varieties that are delivered fresh from the farm and showcase color for holiday recipes.

This season, consumers will also see a new wave of advertising from the association, designed to highlight the taste and quality of Florida-grown berries. The campaign strategized and executed by Blackmon Media Group will reach targeted shoppers across digital platforms including streaming video, streaming audio, and social media – including promotions – allowing for multiple touchpoints to reach shoppers everywhere.

"Our goal this year is simple: make it effortless for shoppers to choose Florida strawberries and enjoy the freshness they expect from our growers," said Sue Harrel, director of marketing for FSGA. "We're excited to bring even more visibility to our berries through a creative and robust marketing campaign that promotes our fruit to the shoppers of our retail partners."

Shoppers are encouraged to look for the Fresh From Florida logo on packages.

"We're honored to partner with the FSGA on this project," said Mary Blackmon, founder of Blackmon Media Group. "Creating this jingle and a marketing strategy with these advanced digital technologies, including AI, we're set to hyper-target the association's most valuable prospects across a variety of digital landscapes."

The season will also feature professionally produced videos created by the Blackmon Media Group that showcase the skill and knowledge of Florida's strawberry growers. These narratives highlight the association's distinctive varieties and growing techniques.

