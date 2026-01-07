More cherry shipments reaching the Chinese market

The Chilean cherry season is now transitioning from its initial air-freight phase into the period when volumes start to build. Supply disruptions pushed up Santina prices briefly, while other varieties faced slower sales. The market is receiving increasing volumes and experiencing quality variability across varieties.

According to Julio Ruiz-Tagle, the Asia & America Manager at D-Quality Survey, " the air market was dominated by the Rainier variety. High volumes and variable quality complicated both sales and pricing. Prices obtained for good-quality Rainier were between 480–500 RMB for 2 × 2.2 kg boxes, size 2J, equivalent to 4.00–4.50 USD/kg to the producer."

More vessels are arriving starting last week. "Last week, the first 50 containers from the Ever Lambert vessel began to be opened in Guangzhou. The main varieties were Santina (50%), Sweet Aryana (20%), and Royal Dawn (18%). Prices for the first Santina containers ranged between 400–420 RMB for 2 × 2.5 kg boxes, size 2J dark (28–30 mm), which was equivalent to approximately 6.00–6.40 USD/kg to the producer."

The next vessel, the MSC LOME, arrived on Saturday, December 6, at the Port of Nansha in the Guangzhou area, carrying 460 containers. "The shipping line reported that nearly 50% of the cold-treatment containers coming from the fruit-fly zone failed to meet protocol requirements, which delayed their release to the market. This news caused an increase in selling prices during the second and third days of sales. Prices for good-quality Santina rose by 20–40 RMB for 2 × 2.5 kg boxes, size 2J dark (28–30 mm), reaching an equivalent of approximately 6.80–7.00 USD/kg to the producer. Prices for Sweet Aryana and Royal Dawn remained around 300 RMB for 2 × 2.5 kg boxes, size 2J dark (28–30 mm), equivalent to approximately 3.70 USD/kg net to the producer, but with very little movement; actual returns were likely lower," Julio said.

In the early hours of Monday, December 8, the third vessel, HM Blessing, arrived and docked in Hong Kong with 370 containers. This vessel carried fruit harvested between November 5 and 12, and 75% of the volume was Santina."

The Chilean cherry season is gaining momentum, but the opening has not been as optimistic as in previous years. Early varieties such as Nimba, Sweet Aryana, Black Rock, Pacific Red, Meda Rex, and Royal Dawn met a cautious market with softer prices. As Santina and Royal Dawn with stronger quality arrived, activity improved, though prices remain under pressure as supply builds. Size 2JD cherries are at ¥100–¥110/kg."

After a challenging previous season, Julio sees a decisive industry shift. "The entire Chilean sector is focusing on performance. Orchard practices have improved, packing standards are stricter, exporters are limiting small fruit sizes, and new varieties are being tested to extend shelf life and enhance firmness."

Julio believes the industry is moving away from a volume-driven mindset toward a model centered on consistent, premium-quality fruit.

According to Julio, the fruit-inspection practices in China have changed dramatically in recent years, moving far beyond traditional visual evaluations. "At D-Quality Survey, we operate a data center in Santiago where we clean, structure, and analyze all inspection information. Our teams in the main wholesale markets in China collect real-time quality data, which forms the base of our intelligence system."

He emphasizes that the company has evolved into a quality-data intelligence platform. "We are no longer just a QC company. We deliver visibility, trends, and predictive insights that allow our clients to react faster and reduce commercial risk."

D-Quality has undergone substantial expansion in recent years, evolving into what Julio calls a "quality-data and market-intelligence company." The firm now integrates quality metrics with logistics behavior and real-time pricing, offering a 360-degree view of performance across markets.

