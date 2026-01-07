Photo Report New York Produce Show

On Wednesday, December 3, the annual New York Produce Show & Conference was held at the Javits Center. The one-day trade show featured about 300 exhibitors. Although produce companies from around the U.S. as well as Canada were present, a large share of exhibitors is based in the Northeastern part of the U.S.

Many attendees have known each other for decades and enjoy catching up in the Big Apple during the holiday time. They also appreciate the more intimate nature of this show compared to some other large industry events. However, some attendees mentioned it was challenging to break in and find new contacts or mingle at some of the show's surrounding events, which included a Global Trade Symposium, an opening cocktail reception, and a Keynote Breakfast.

Ultimately, exhibitors seemed to be mixed on how they felt about the show's attendees. Some reported that they got all their meetings done and saw everyone they needed to see. Others indicated there were perhaps not as many buyers in attendance as hoped.



The photo report captures an impression of the event.

Next year, the event will be held at the Jacob Javits Center again, from December 1-3, 2026.

