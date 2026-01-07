At Asia Fruit Logistica in September, Detpak unveiled the first solution in its new Berry Fresh packaging range, a strawberry punnet designed to set new standards in berry packaging. Developed in collaboration with industry partners across Australasia, Asia, and the Americas.

"The punnet focuses on sustainability, protecting both the produce and the planet, and also making it a premium pack by elevating shelf appeal and brand perception. It also maximises product exposure through clever design and is commercially viable for brands and retailers seeking differentiation," said Mark Rohrlach, Regional Sales Manager Industrial - Australasia

© DetPak

"The punnets are crafted from FSC-certified paperboard, sourced sustainably. They feature advanced coating technologies that help maintain berry freshness throughout the supply chain. With integrated visibility windows on the base, sides, and lid, the design is both functional and environmentally responsible. In Australia, they meet kerbside recyclability standards, supporting circular packaging goals."

Detpak's innovation hub, Launchpad, works closely with the industry to engineer packaging that meets the unique needs of soft fruit. This includes selecting optimal materials, designing ventilation systems, and applying coatings that extend shelf life, often matching or exceeding plastic alternatives.

© DetPak

"The result is packaging that preserves freshness, enhances presentation, and supports brand storytelling."

The Berry Fresh strawberry punnet is available for customisation across all Detpak markets, with variants tailored to regional needs and brand requirements.

"The Berry Fresh range has expanded from just strawberry punnets. We now offer customisable designs for berries that suit any size, format, and market requirement. This includes blueberry punnets, including options for high-speed automation, raspberry and blackberry solutions with/without soaker pad innovations."

Detpak continues to collaborate with the industry to deliver tailored, sustainable packaging across a wide range of fresh produce categories.

For more information:

Mark Rohrlach

Detpak

Tel: +61 8 8448 5109

[email protected]