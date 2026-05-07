U.S. tomato, avocado, and strawberry markets show mixed pricing trends

Produce markets across the United States showed mixed pricing trends this week as seasonal transitions, light supplies, and active trading shaped several categories.

Asparagus

Peruvian asparagus imports through South Florida ports are expected to increase, with jumbo and extra-large 11-pound cartons mostly at US$55.00-57.50. Large sizes were US$45.50-48.50, while standard packs ranged from US$42.50-44.50. Mexican supplies through Arizona, California, and Texas remained limited due to light harvests in Baja California, with the first FOB report expected the week of May 10. In Washington's Walla Walla and Lower Yakima Valley regions, supplies remained light with large packs mostly at US$40.00-43.95.

© USDA

Avocados

Mexican avocado movement through Texas is expected to decline slightly. Hass 48s were mostly US$29.25-31.25, while 70s ranged from US$22.25-24.25. Organic 48-60s were mostly US$34.25-38.25. California avocado prices were lower, with Hass 48s mostly at US$33.25-35.25 and 70s at US$24.25-26.25.

© USDA

Blueberries

Mexican blueberry movement remained steady, although trading was slow and prices lower. Flats with 12 6-ounce cups were mostly US$16.00-18.00. Georgia blueberries traded at US$24.00-26.00 for large 12 1-pint flats, while organic product ranged from US$34.00-38.00. Florida prices also declined to mostly US$24.00-26.00. California volumes are expected to increase seasonally.

Cucumbers

Nogales cucumber movement is expected to decline seasonally, with medium cartons mostly at US$16.95. Texas prices were higher, with medium cartons at US$24.95-26.95. Florida cucumber prices strengthened, with waxed medium cartons mostly US$22.35-22.85. Georgia harvests are expected to begin during the week of May 17.

© USDA

Bell peppers

Florida green bell pepper prices remained mostly unchanged, with jumbo and extra-large cartons mostly at US$14.85. Coachella Valley prices declined, with jumbo and extra-large cartons mostly at US$20.95-22.95.

Strawberries

California strawberry markets remained active, with Salinas-Watsonville, Santa Maria, and Oxnard prices slightly higher. Flats with 8 1-pound containers were mostly US$14.00-16.00, while organic product ranged from US$20.00-22.00.

© USDA

Tomatoes

Tomato movement from Mexico through Texas and Nogales is expected to decline. Vine Ripe 4x4-4x5 tomatoes through Texas ranged from US$54.95-56.95, while 5x6s were mostly US$32.95-34.95. Nogales prices were lower, with 5x6s ranging from US$26.95-30.95. Supplies through Otay Mesa remained limited ahead of increased seasonal movement expected later in May.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov