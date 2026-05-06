International Pink Lady Alliance closes after 25 years

The International Pink Lady® Alliance (IPLA) has confirmed its planned closure after marking its 25th anniversary during a meeting held in Paarl, South Africa, from 20 to 22 April.

The event brought together most IPLA international members and marked the conclusion of the non-profit organisation's role in coordinating international collaboration around the Pink Lady apple brand.

Oversight of global policy matters, licensing frameworks, and brand alignment has transitioned to Apple and Pear Australia Limited (APAL), owner of the Pink Lady brand. Twenty Degrees, the commercial arm of APAL, now manages global development, licensing, and brand management activities.

© Pink Lady Alliance

The IPLA was established in 1999 and formally incorporated in 2001. It brought together growers, marketers, licensees, and industry representatives from major Pink Lady production regions including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina, Chile, Europe, the U.S., Uruguay, and Japan.

The alliance was formed following informal international meetings held from 1996 onwards, as industry participants sought a coordinated framework for managing the Cripps Pink apple variety and Pink Lady trademark across international markets.

Over the past 25 years, the IPLA provided a platform for collaboration on licensing, quality standards, market development, variety stewardship, and international coordination.

Members described the IPLA as a forum where participants from different countries could exchange information, address industry issues, and discuss long-term developments related to the Pink Lady business.

Peter Dall of Pink Lady South Africa served as chair during the organisation's early years, followed later by Jon Durham of Australia.

© Pink Lady Alliance

Annual meetings rotated between member countries and included governance discussions, strategic planning, and industry visits.

The IPLA said its role gradually evolved as the Pink Lady business structure became more centralised under APAL and Twenty Degrees.

The organisation stated that the closure should be viewed as the conclusion of a role that has since been absorbed into a broader global management structure.

The alliance also acknowledged the contribution of former members, founders, advisors, and industry participants across multiple territories during its 25-year history.

According to the IPLA, the structures, relationships, and international cooperation developed during the organisation's operation will continue under the current Pink Lady global management framework.

For more information:

Liza Matthews

TopFruit

Tel: +27 21 874 1033

Email: [email protected]

www.pinkladyapples.com