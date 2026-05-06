Peruvian blueberry exports increased by 21.5% during the 2025/2026 season

Peruvian fresh blueberry exports continued to rise in the 2025/2026 season, reaching 380.26 million kilos shipped from May 1, 2025, to April 18, 2026. This is a 21.49% increase compared to the same period last season, according to data from Inform@cción.

Although there has been growth, the final outcome will fall slightly short of the sector's initial forecast of 400 million kilos. The season, marked by a nearly continuous supply year-round, reaches its export peak in October.

The majority of monthly volumes occurred between September and November, with over 75 million, 90 million, and 66 million kilos, respectively. In contrast, the start and end of the season showed substantially lower numbers.

The region of La Libertad continues to be the primary export area, producing approximately 189.7 million kilos, nearly 50% of the total. Lambayeque follows with 89.5 million kilos, while Ica shows significant growth, increasing by almost 48% to over 50 million kilos. Ancash and other regions also contribute smaller portions.

Ica's progress results from the recent expansion of its cultivated land, a trend likely to persist into the next season.

Looking ahead to 2026/2027, forecasts indicate continued growth in shipments, but this is dependent on climatic factors like the potential occurrence of an El Niño phenomenon, which could influence the sector's development.

Source: agraria.pe