Chilean blueberry sector urged to improve consistency and adaptability

At the XL International Blueberry Seminar Chile 2026, Pilar Bañados, Business Development Manager for Hortifrut Genetics & Apac, said the Chilean blueberry industry is entering a period of transformation rather than recovery.

"The Renaissance is over; what's coming today is a transformation," she said, referring to the need for faster adaptation and structural changes in response to increasing competition in the global blueberry market.

According to Bañados, varietal replacement remains necessary for the sector's future positioning. "Without replacement, there is no growth; we won't position ourselves well," she stated, while adding that new varieties alone will not be enough.

Bañados said growers also need greater adaptability to changing production conditions, referring to the need for more "athletic" producers capable of adjusting management practices according to local conditions.

"We need to empower athletic producers to understand their limitations and how to overcome them," she explained. Examples included the use of cover crops in rainy areas, adjustments to harvest frequency, more precise applications, and the adoption of technology.

She also said the industry needs to focus more closely on market performance and consumer response. "Often we put the fruit in a black box and don't see what happens afterward," she said, adding that growers and exporters need to better understand how fruit performs at destination, including quality perception and consumer experience.

Drawing comparisons with Peru, she pointed to faster adaptation and shorter production cycles as factors that have supported the country's blueberry sector. "They have been quite agile and proactive in detecting their problems," she said.

Bañados added that Chile had traditionally followed a more conservative production approach, relying on future seasons to correct existing issues.

On fruit quality, she said consistency has become the minimum market requirement. "The consumer first wants edible fruit that is firm, uniform, and free of defects," she explained.

While Chile continues to have a reputation for flavor, Bañados noted that repeat purchases are affected when fruit quality lacks consistency. "The problem we've had is consistency," she acknowledged. "Soft or defective fruit ends up affecting repeat purchases, even if the flavor is superior."

According to Bañados, Chile still has opportunities to regain competitiveness, but this will require stronger production discipline and closer alignment with market requirements. "The bar is set high, and it's not going to come down," she said.

Source: Blueberries Consulting