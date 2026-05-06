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Northern Hemisphere apple and pear stocks - April 2026:

European apple stocks up 21.9%, pear stocks rise 30.2%

European apple stocks totaled 2,152,982 tons on 1 April 2026, compared with 1,765,797 tons a year earlier, representing a 21.9% increase. Italy remained the largest holder of apple stocks with 666,088 tons, up 3.3% year-on-year. Poland followed with 509,000 tons, an increase of 34.3%, while France reported 337,238 tons, up 7.4%.

© WAPA

Germany recorded 216,754 tons of apples in storage, up 89.2%, while Spain (Catalonia) reported a slight decline of 5.8% to 106,837 tons. The Netherlands increased apple stocks by 73.0% to 88,604 tons. Austria (Steiermark) showed one of the largest increases, with stocks rising 155.3% to 65,647 tons. The Czech Republic also recorded higher inventories at 17,057 tons, up 240.0%. Total apple movements in 2026 reached 589,839 tons, compared with 629,145 tons during the same period last year.

Pear Stocks
Total European pear stocks stood at 212,241 tons on 1 April 2026, compared with 162,953 tons on the same date in 2025, representing an increase of 30.2%. The Netherlands continued to hold the largest pear volumes at 118,884 tons, up 25.9% year-on-year. Belgium followed with 52,468 tons, an increase of 71.0%, while Spain (Catalonia) reported stocks of 17,109 tons, up 48.9%.

© WAPA

Poland recorded one of the largest percentage increases, with stocks rising 200.0% to 9,000 tons. The United Kingdom also reported higher inventories at 5,247 tons, up 118.9%. Italy's pear stocks fell 63.8% year-on-year to 5,266 tons, while Germany reported 855 tons, down 18.7%. Switzerland's inventories dropped 99.2% to 16 tons. During 2026, total pear movements reached 107,732 tons, compared with 136,100 tons in the same period of 2025.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:
WAPA
Tel: + 32 (0) 2 777 15 80
Email: [email protected]
www.wapa-association.org

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