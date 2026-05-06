Scottish strawberry season off to a good start

The Scottish strawberry season at Angus Soft Fruit got underway on 7th April at Barnsmuir Farm in St. Andrews. The season is a few days to around a week behind last year. The company grows strawberries over 420 hectares in the UK.

"Last season was particularly early, and while this year is slightly behind that, it is broadly in line with a more typical Scottish season," according to Jill Witheyman from the company.

Growing conditions / light levels

"Growing conditions have been good overall. We've seen fairly warm days, though night‑time temperatures have remained cold, which has slowed progress slightly. Light levels have been strong, with plenty of sunshine over recent weeks and relatively low rainfall. However, it has been slightly cooler than last year, which explains why the crop is a little further behind."

The first strawberry varieties to be picked were Aurora Karima and Florice. Raspberries typically come later in the season, so AVA™ Monet and AVA™ Dali raspberries will be available from mid-May.

© Angus Soft Fruit

The AVA™ varieties

"AVA is the breeding programme for strawberries, raspberries and blackberries, developed by Angus Soft Fruits. Across all AVA varieties, the focus is on delivering excellent flavour, strong visual appeal, improved shelf life, high yields and sustainability, alongside reliable agronomic performance for growers and consistency for customers.

"Within raspberries, AVA Monet and AVA Dali represent a significant breakthrough. Developed following many years of trials, these varieties have been bred to meet the needs of growers, retailers and consumers in both the UK and international markets. Compared with existing commercial varieties, AVA Monet and AVA Dali deliver higher yields, larger fruit, an attractive shiny appearance, exceptional flavour and extended shelf life, alongside good disease tolerance and reduced wastage, supporting more sustainable production."

Outside the UK season, AVA strawberries are supplied through Mediterranean varieties AVA Dalicia and AVA Catalina, grown in Mediterranean countries. These varieties are specifically bred for warmer climates, allowing continuity of AVA quality out of the UK season, while maintaining the same core principles of flavour, appearance and consistency.

© Angus Soft Fruit

Increasing demand

"Demand for berries remains very strong, with household penetration rising to 62.3%, value up +11.9% year on year and volume up +6.0%, driven by shoppers buying berries more frequently," said Jill "Strawberries continue to play a key role, with volumes picking up toward during the latest 12‑week period ending 22 March 2026 of the period following multibuys and the introduction of larger packs, reinforcing their importance within the category."

For more information:

Jill Witheyman

Angus Soft Fruit

[email protected]

www.goodnaturedberries.com