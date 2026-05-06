Thailand-China rail link cuts durian transport times and prices

A new cold-storage rail service linking Thailand, Laos, and China is reducing transport times for durian shipments to China and increasing supply volumes in the market.

The first train carrying Thai durians began operations over the weekend, travelling through Laos to Kunming in China's Yunnan province, according to CCTV.

Thailand exported more than US$7.5 billion (224 billion baht) worth of durians last year, with more than 90% shipped to China. In the Chinese market, a single six-kilogram durian can sell for up to 200 yuan (950 baht).

The rail corridor connects Thailand's Laem Chabang Port with Kunming through Laos using refrigerated railcars maintained at 13°C. According to People's Daily, the service is expected to transport more than 200,000 tons of durians this year.

The journey to Kunming takes three days. Shipments to Chengdu now take around five days, compared with approximately one week previously. CCTV reported that durian prices in China have declined by 30% due to increased supply.

According to Lim Chin Khee, adviser to the Durian Academy in Malaysia, rail transport offers a balance between air freight and sea freight for durian exporters.

"The China-Laos railway is becoming an important route for durian exports because it offers a good balance between speed, cost, and fruit quality preservation," Lim said. "For durians, especially premium varieties, time and temperature control are extremely important."

Lim added that cold storage helps reduce losses linked to spoilage, uneven ripening, and handling. CCTV reported that spoilage rates on the rail route are expected to fall to 3%, compared with 10% previously.

China's JD Fresh said consumers are increasingly focused on quality. The company stated that it introduced selection standards for Monthong durians from trees aged 10 years, rejecting 99 out of every 100 fruits.

The 1,035-kilometre China-Laos railway began operations in 2021 as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative. China and Laos shared the US$5.9 billion construction costs.

China sourced most of its durians from Thailand and Vietnam last year, while Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, and the Philippines also exported smaller volumes to the market.

According to Lim, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam are currently best positioned to benefit from the new rail service because of their geographic proximity.

Source: Bangkok Post