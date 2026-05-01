FreshPlaza Global Focus on Logistics and Cooling

In May, FreshPlaza will be focusing on logistics and cooling. Are you involved in either of these sectors? If so, we would love to hear from you.

You can send us some information, or we can call you for an interview. Just let us know. You can contact [email protected]

Marketing

Would you like to get some extra promotion for your product, services, and company? Interested in having your brand on our site during our Global Focus? There are still great marketing options available on our newsletters and websites.