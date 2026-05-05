"Availability of Cypriot early table potatoes is now expanding rapidly"

© Tsiourvas GmbH & Co. KG

After a period of relative scarcity, the Cypriot early potato season is now gradually picking up steam again. "The so-called spring crop, or main harvest, has been hitting the market since mid-March. However, due to heavy rainfall, harvesting work has had to be interrupted several times in recent weeks," reports Marco Stahl, a specialized early potato importer and managing director of Tsiourvas GmbH & Co. KG, based at the Stuttgart wholesale market. At the moment, however, producers in the region are experiencing optimal weather conditions, so availability is once again expanding noticeably, he adds.

Despite abundant quantities of potatoes from last year's harvest that continue to weigh on the market, current demand is satisfactory, Stahl continues. "While the potato market is fairly saturated, we are carving out a niche in the fresh red-skinned potato market with Cyprus, one that is only marginally influenced by the market situation for potatoes from last year's harvest." At German wholesale markets, Cypriot early potatoes traditionally compete with produce of Italian origin, such as Spunta and Sieglinde, and less so with Egyptian and Israeli produce, which are usually washed and packaged.

Prices have recently fallen, which in turn is attributable to the larger supply volumes. "Last year's season presented a mixed picture: prices were relatively high at the start, but there was an extreme price drop toward the end of the season. This year, prices are about 10–20 percent below last year's levels. However, prices are expected to be adjusted further downward in the coming weeks," said Stahl, who also pointed to rising logistics costs. Cypriot early potatoes are primarily shipped to Ravenna and distributed from there. "We have decided not to pass these costs on to our customers for now, as we would rather not unsettle them. Of course, we had hoped that this crisis would be short-lived."

© Tsiourvas GmbH & Co. KG

Marco Stahl is a specialist for Cypriot early potatoes.

Waxy potatoes predominate

Due to market prospects and consistently expensive seed potatoes, cultivation areas were reduced somewhat after last year's season. Nevertheless, the long-standing importer continues to see good marketing opportunities for Cypriot early potatoes, particularly in the premium segment. "In the past, starchy early potatoes also received some attention at wholesale markets. Now, over 90 percent of our total volume consists of waxy potatoes, which are primarily used as new potatoes. The Annabelle is the absolute flagship of the Cypriot early potato industry, followed by Marabel and newer varieties such as Amandine and Sunny."

As one of the few specialists in a demanding niche sector, Stahl has been supplying all wholesale markets in Germany for nearly 50 years—from Stuttgart to Hamburg to Munich and the Ruhr region. "The closure of the two wholesale markets in Cologne and Düsseldorf is having an impact at the marketing level. Otherwise, demand is fairly well distributed throughout Germany. We have a good market until early July, as customers appreciate the firm-skinned, fully matured produce," he concludes.

For more information:

Marco Stahl

Tsiourvas GmbH & Co KG

Stuttgart Wholesale Market

Tel: +49 711 90 11 08 11

[email protected]

http://www.tsiourvas.de