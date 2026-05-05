"I expect we will see two price levels in onion exports"

While activity in potato exports remains limited, the onion export market is much more dynamic. "For example, we saw strong demand from Brazil for Dutch onions in April. It was good to have that destination in the market. Over the next two weeks, I expect demand to ease somewhat, but they are likely to need more product again later this month," says Tim van Haandel of Mulder Onions. "In addition, England is performing well, quite a few onions are going to Italy, and Eastern European countries such as Serbia, Kosovo, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary are providing a good complement."

© Mulder Onions

Tim van Haandel

"You can see that the very best onions are becoming scarcer, and those prices are rising. Prices for good onions in the 50-70 size range are now at 15-16 cents, up from 13-14 cents. You can no longer buy good onions in the 60-80 grade for less than 20 cents," the exporter explains. "How the market will develop further is difficult to predict. There is still sufficient stock, but the key question is how many high-quality onions remain and how packing stations and farmers will handle the sale of lower-quality onions. I personally expect that, due to quality differences in exports, we will see two price levels."

"Red onion exports are also continuing. We are able to sell all sizes well, with 40-60 going to Germany, 50-70 and 60-80 to southern Europe, and the largest sizes to England," Tim continues. In the import onion market, activity remains limited for now. "The first requests for red onions from Egypt are coming in. We sell a considerable volume of white onions to Italy, although sea freight has not been ideal due to the war. There is little talk of New Zealand onions so far. I personally expect some additional demand around week 21, just before Pentecost."

For more information:

Tim van Haandel

Mulder Onions

+31 45 5678706

[email protected]

www.mulder-onions.com